Beijing Week of China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai Japan Held

OSAKA, Japan, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From May 8 to 10, the Beijing Week of China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka was held at the China Pavilion in the Expo Park. Under the theme “Beautiful Beijing Shining at the Expo,” the event showcased rich Chinese cultural elements and distinctive features of the capital city.



At the opening ceremony, a vibrant dance performance took place in front of the China Pavilion’s main entrance, followed by a collective rendition of Welcome to Beijing sung across the entire venue. Chinese and Japanese artists performed together on stage, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. A series of featured events – including the “Hello, Beijing” Culture and Tourism Promotion, the “Invest in Beijing, Win the Future” Special Promotion Event in Osaka, and the 2025 Urban New Energy Forum – highlighted Beijing’s abundant resources, business-friendly policies, and attractive investment environment, offering a wealth of cooperation opportunities. At the “Invest in Beijing, Win the Future” event, the three leading industries, biomedicine and health, advanced energy, and advanced manufacturing, were promoted alongside the development of the Future Science City located in Beijing’s Changping District, fostering cooperation and exchange between Chinese and Japanese enterprises.

At the “Brushing Together – Chinese and Japanese Calligraphers Ink Up” event, calligraphers from both countries shared the stage, using brush and ink to celebrate the enduring friendship between the Chinese and Japanese peoples. The Beijing Central Axis Exhibition offered visitors an immersive experience of the panoramic cultural landscape of this UNESCO World Heritage site. The “Hello, Beijing” Photography Exhibition captured stories of the capital through the lens, showcasing the city’s rich cultural and tourism resources. Visitors also enjoyed interactive experience of traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage, including dough modeling, Has’ Kite, and traditional brush-making by Yubi Fang (Imperial Brush Workshop), as well as small-scale performances such as the Kunqu Opera Legend of the White Snake: Touring the West Lake. Themed photo spots featuring characters like LABUBU further took guests to explore and engage with the charm of China’s capital city.

Looking ahead, the China Pavilion will continue to present dozens of captivating themed shows about Chinese provinces, autonomous regions, and cities, as well as a variety of cultural exchange events and enterprise-themed days in the following weeks.

