27 C
Vientiane
Thursday, May 8, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

Carlsberg reunites Dudek, Hyypiä and Smicer in film to celebrate 20th anniversary of Miracle of 2005

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

  • To commemorate what is often hailed as the best football match of all time Carlsberg has released a limited-edition Miracle Can and short film starring Liverpool FC legends  
  • On sale from 8th May, the Miracle Can will be available in select retailers with more information available here

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a long-time sponsor of Liverpool FC, Carlsberg is releasing a limited-edition can – the Miracle Can –  to mark the 20th anniversary of the Miracle of 2005, often hailed as the best match of all time. The 2005 epic match saw Liverpool FC overcome a 3-0 deficit at halftime to ultimately lift the trophy following a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. It is now forever etched in the memories of Liverpool FC fans. 

The Miracle Can - Carlsberg
The Miracle Can – Carlsberg

The Miracle Can’s striking Liverpool FC red and Carlsberg green design takes fans on a reminiscent journey through the highs and lows felt on that night in Istanbul 20 years ago. It’s adorned with time stamps linking back to notable moments during the match so drinkers can relive the emotion two decades on, including the utter elation from fans at the final whistle after the club’s miraculous comeback.

To mark the launch of the Miracle Can, the Danish brewer has reunited Liverpool FC legends Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyypiä and Vladimír Šmicer for a short film. 

The film sees the Miracle Can rolling down the production line as Hyypiä opens with an operatic version of Allez Allez Allez, it then cuts to Šmicer giving the can a kiss of luck like it’s 2005 all over again. Finally, mimicking the crescendo in Istanbul twenty years ago, the can shoots off the conveyor belt to nestle in the gloves of Jerzy Dudek, the same gloves he wore 20-years ago on that night. The same gloves behind the wonder double-save that kept Liverpool FC in the game in the final minutes.

Launching first in the UK 8 May, supporters will be able to get their hands on the Miracle Can from select retailers and relive the magic of that unforgettable night two decades ago, one sip at a time. 

The short film will appear across social media, online video, e-commerce and internal communications, as well as through in-store and outlet activations.

Carlsberg has proudly stood alongside Liverpool FC since 1992, and with a new agreement signed in 2023, this iconic partnership is set to continue until at least 2034. Over the past three decades, the two have been inseparable, sharing triumphs, enduring challenges, and becoming deeply woven into each other’s DNA. Among the many unforgettable moments, few shine brighter than the Miracle of 2005.

Driven by a commitment to bringing fans closer to the moments that matter, the Danish brewer’s Miracle of 2005 campaign continues its tradition of delivering the very best for Liverpool FC fans.

Louise Bach, Global Sponsorship Director at Carlsberg, said: “At Carlsberg, we’re beyond proud of our 30+ year partnership with Liverpool FC. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re always looking for ways to bring more people closer to the magic of the beautiful game. 

“The Miracle of 2005 was a moment that will remain forever engrained in our memories, which is why we wanted to celebrate this anniversary with the limited-edition Miracle Can, co-created with love for passionate supporters. Here’s to hoping it brings some good luck and great results for the future seasons. Can miracles strike again? Probably.”

For further information on the Miracle Can, please find more information on this link.

About Carlsberg Group:

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 30.000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society. For further information, visit carlsberggroup.com 

 

CREDITS 

PRODUCTION

new—land 

COMPANY 

Director

Tore Frandsen

Executive 

Producer 

Sara Samsøe & Thor Brammer Jacobsen

Producer 

Joi Persson 

Production

Julie Seifert  

Manager 

Production

Ida Elena Lindemann  

Assistant 

 

CREATIVE

Worth Your While 

AGENCY 

Creative Director

Tim Pashen 

Creative Director

Lukas Lund 

Account Manager

Celina Ranum Aagaard

Creative 

Alexander Winge Leisner

 

PRODUCTION INFO

DOP 

Jasper Spanning / AOA 

1st AD

Tue Czajkowski

1st AC

Frederik Haslund

2nd AC 

Vilas Marstrand

Q Take 

Sospeter Nganga 

BTS & Stills photographer

Ludvig Frøkjær Thomsen

Stylist & HMUA 

Pernille Holm  

Stylist Assistant  

Rita Holm / Artbook

Stylist Assistant  

Selma Holm Riis / Artbook

Casting 

Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another Casting
Company 

 

Set-Designer

Martin Johannesen & Lars Søgaard / Van Horn  

Grip 

Christian Brøndum 

Gaffer 

Viggo Grumme  

Best Boy 

Gabriel Stefan

Electrician  

Christoffer Rømer

Runner  

Marcus Kahr

 

CAST 

Former Liverpool Player

Jerzy Dudek 

Former Liverpool Player

Vladimír Šmicer  

Former Liverpool Player

Sami Hyypiä 

Girl in shop  

Agency 

 

Amanda Krebs  

Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another
Casting Company 

Commentator #1 

Agency 

 

Frantz Dupis 

Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another
Casting Company 

Commentator #2 

Agency 

 

Thomas Jean Nielsen  

Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another
Casting Company 

Lookalike 

Agency 

 

Rasmus Munkner  

Saskia Skeel Fahlsten / Another
Casting Company 

POST PRODUCTION 

Editor 

Anders Jon / AOA 

Post Producer 

Pia Nellemose 

Colorist  

Oskar Larsson / Tint 

Sound design 

Kevin Koch / Chemistry Sound 

Commentator VO

Clive Tydesley 

Music Composer

Playhead  

VFX 

Mikael Pettersson & Felix Davrin / Tint

 

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680372/Carlsberg_Group_1.mp4 

 

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com