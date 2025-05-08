Confessions Wraps Filming: A Collision of Human Darkness and Eastern Philosophical Aesthetics, Elevating Chinese Drama to New Heights

HONG KONG, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of The Pig, The Snake, and The Pigeon, which became a dark horse hit, director Ching-Po Wong reunites with lead actors Ethan Juan, Gingle Wang, and the original team to create a new psychological thriller, Confessions. After 120 days of shooting, the film officially wrapped on May 3, and a media conference for Confessions was held at The Red House. During the event, the host Bowie Tsang led the press conference, where the entire creative team and main cast, including Ethan Juan, Gingle Wang, Alyssa Chia, Yi-Wen Chen, Vivian Sung, Shih-ling Hsueh, Nikki Hsieh, Peggy Tseng, Chuan-Chen Yeh,Ben Yuen, Frederick Lee, Tracy Chou, Han Chang, Sean Lin and Troy Liu, made their appearances. The team revealed the first glimpse of Confessions and shared behind-the-scenes stories about the production. On May 8, the series also released its official 2025 Youku Spring Poster, themed “Under the Surface”, showcasing a powerful portrayal of the fissures in human nature. The series is reportedly set to be introduced to mainland China by Youhug Media and Youku, and exclusively streamed on Youku. Blending Eastern philosophical aesthetics with the universal resonance of the abyss of human nature, Confessions aims to redefine the psychological suspense genre and reach new heights for Chinese dramas.

The press conference was meticulously crafted by the powerhouse production team behind Confessions. Two-time Golden Horse Award-winning art director Shuo-lin Liang oversaw the event’s visual design, featuring exposed tree roots and ambient jungle sounds that echoed the drama’s key settings. The floor, inspired by Mondrian’s signature red, yellow, and blue geometric elements, created a visually abstract atmosphere. Renowned director of photography Chi-Wa Lee, known for his work on Kar-wai Wong’s The Grandmaster, led the visual direction for both the series and the event. Chris Hou- winner of Golden Bell, Golden Melody, and Golden Horse Awards served as music director, while still photographer Cheng-Chang Kuo captured the event’s most striking moments. According to reports, the series was meticulously prepared over four months, with multiple script revisions, location scouting, and casting efforts. The shooting intensity and complexity far exceeded that of The Pig, The Snake, and The Pigeon, aiming to present the truth hidden in silence with unparalleled detail.

First Concept Trailer Released: Stark Lighting and Suffocating Sound Effects Intertwine

At the press conference, the “Destined Suspense” trailer was unveiled for the first time. The story begins with a bombing and kidnapping case in Taipei in 2004- an incident that entwines the fates of three unrelated families and sets off two decades of intergenerational conflict. The teaser opens with a close-up of Golden Horse Best Actor Ethan Juan, his eyes brimming with confusion and unshed tears. It then cuts to Taipei Film Awards Best Actress Gingle Wang, her blood-streaked face twisted in an eerie smile. One by one, the ensemble cast is introduced: Golden Bell Best Actor Shih-Ling Hsueh, Golden Horse winner Nikki Hsieh, Golden Horse Best Actor Yi-Wen Chen, Golden Horse Best Actress Alyssa Chia, Taipei Film Awards Best Actor Joseph Chang, and Golden Horse nominee Vivian Sung. With intense, unsettling expressions, they each reflect on the theme of “trees” as a metaphor for hatred. The tension culminates with Ethan Juan’s haunting line- “What madness lies in us to believe this broken world is anything close to normal?”- followed by Gingle Wang aiming a gun in fury, leaving viewers on edge and eager for more.

The “Destined Suspense” teaser adopts a highly stylized audiovisual language to evoke a tense and oppressive atmosphere. Repeated close-ups of eyes and stark lighting ripple through suffocating sound design, revealing the characters’ psychological fractures amid intertwined fates and inherited trauma. It portrays an intense moral showdown between two generations caught in deep-seated family feuds and a web of interwoven destinies across multiple households. Viewers are drawn toward the hidden truths lurking beneath the silence- and the abyss of human nature. The creative team aims to heighten emotional tension through psychological thriller techniques, subverting perspective and sensory expectations, and turning viewers into active “co-conspirators” in the search for truth.

Creative Roundtable: The Fusion of Violent Aesthetics and Social Human Nature Suspense

Actor Breakthrough: The Ultimate Interpretation of Human Psychological Fractures

Confessions is not only crafted by the same team behind The Pig, The Snake, and The Pigeon but also continues the legacy of its predecessor’s “violent aesthetics and philosophical musings.” It incorporates elements of social suspense, delving into psychological themes such as the trauma of dysfunctional families and ethical dilemmas, while intensifying the narrative with a focus on social issues. The cast- including Ethan Juan, Gingle Wang, Alyssa Chia, Yi-Wen Chen, Vivian Sung, Shih-ling Hsueh, Nikki Hsieh, Peggy Tseng, Chuan-Chen Yeh, Ben Yuen, Frederick Lee, and Troy Liu- also took the stage at the press conference to share their reflections on filming and offer deep insights into the psychological complexity of their characters.

The first to speak was Ethan Juan, who plays the male lead San Lin. He revealed that the character’s complex emotional journey resonated deeply with his own life experience- he felt as if he had stepped into San Lin’s shoes, simultaneously portraying another life and making a personal choice in the process.

Gingle Wang, who plays the female lead, followed by sharing that she portrays four different characters in the series- a major milestone in her acting career. To fully embody each role, she took a specially designed voice training course to craft distinct traits for each persona.

Alyssa Chia, who plays forensic psychologist Xin Hu, expressed her admiration for the lead actors’ interpretations and noted that her own role centers on witnessing humanity and seeking redemption of the soul. She admitted feeling emotionally stifled at times due to the character’s unspoken inner struggles.

Other cast members then spoke in turn, offering reflections on their roles and creative experiences. Yi-Wen Chen remarked that Confessions feels closer to real life than The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon, though both explore themes of good and evil, crime and punishment- this series, he said, offers broader scope and more possibilities. Vivian Sung described her character Yun-jia Xu as unlike any she had played before- a role she would have regretted turning down for the rest of her life.

Shih-ling Hsueh admitted that this was the most mentally exhausting production he’s worked on in recent years- often counting the minutes until wrap. Nikki Hsieh also called the script “absolutely insane,” saying, “I even told my agent to get me any role- I just had to be in this project.” Hong Kong actor Ben Yuen, who made a special trip to attend the event, shared that he filmed several major scenes within just six hours. Though it was intense, he was thrilled to reunite with the director and Yi-Wen Chen. The press conference was charged with energy, and the cast’s heartfelt insights into their characters further heightened audience anticipation for the drama’s suspense-filled storyline.

First Look at Character Stills and Poster | Suspense Captured in Shadows of Love and Hate

Alongside the press event, eight black-and-white character stills were unveiled, each one like a frozen fragment of time and space. Cloaked in stark contrasts of light and shadow, the images hint at the characters’ intricate inner worlds and the suspense lurking beneath the surface. The cast appear solemn, ambiguous, or lost in thought- every subtle expression quietly revealing buried truths and hidden lies. More than just atmospheric, the stills add a layer of mystery to the series, drawing viewers deeper into the psychological tension and compelling them to uncover the truth behind the silence.

The “Under the Surface” themed poster for Confessions was unveiled as part of the 2025 Youku Spring release. The poster features a distinctive black-and-white aesthetic, contrasted by the bold red title, creating a sense of suspenseful rebirth and mystery. Across the two versions of the poster, the lead characters appear with different expressions- either in a scream, a vacant stare, or deep thought- conveying the psychological turmoil they endure and the hidden pain of their pasts. Notably, the two posters mirror one another, seemingly embedded with clues from the storyline. Viewers were quick to comment, saying they had their “8x magnifying glasses ready,” urging the platform to unlock this 20-year psychological showdown.

Looking Ahead: Chinese Drama Steps onto the International Stage with New Horizons

As the press conference drew to a close, Confessions officially entered post-production. Leveraging cross-strait collaboration and a top-tier creative team, the series continues to embrace a fusion of Eastern and Western storytelling. Through refined editing and visual effects, the production aims to transcend linguistic and geographical boundaries, allowing global Chinese-speaking audiences to fully immerse themselves in the series’ exploration of moral dilemmas and the abyss of human nature. Confessions aspires to become a powerful window for Chinese-language storytelling to reach the world stage, showcasing the unique appeal and influence of Chinese drama on the international screen.