Cyient’s Expertise Acknowledged with Leadership Rankings in Nine Verticals by Zinnov

HYDERABAD, India and DALLAS, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, has been recognized as a leader in Engineering, Research & Development (ER&D) Services in the Zinnov Zones 2024 rankings. This recognition highlights Cyient’s ongoing commitment to technological excellence and innovation across industries.

With a relentless focus on innovation, Cyient has expanded its leadership presence across 11 key zones, demonstrating significant upward movement from the previous year’s rankings. The company has secured leadership positions in ER&D, Digital Engineering, Aerospace, Semiconductors, Telecommunications, Medical Devices, Industrial, Industry 4.0, and Data & AI Engineering, underscoring its expertise in shaping the future of global industries. Compared to 2023, Cyient’s leadership footprint has grown from nine to eleven verticals, showcasing its remarkable progress and influence in the engineering and digital landscape.

A key highlight of this year’s recognition is Cyient’s rapid rise to Tier 1 status in Aerospace, Telecommunications, Semiconductors, and Healthcare, showcasing its leadership in driving innovation and digital transformation across these sectors.

Marking a historic milestone, Cyient has achieved its first-ever leadership ranking in Medical Devices, solidifying its role as a key player in healthcare technology by pioneering advancements in medical technology, enhancing patient care, and optimizing operational efficiencies.

Cyient has excelled in ER&D and shown impressive growth in Digital Engineering, Industrial, Industry 4.0, and Data & AI Engineering. Its leadership in these areas highlights its ability to provide advanced digital transformation solutions, helping businesses stay competitive in a technology-driven world. The company’s continued progress in Digital Engineering reinforces its role as a trusted partner for future-ready solutions.

Zinnov Zones, an annual benchmarking report, evaluates global engineering service providers based on their capabilities, service offerings, and market impact. The 2024 rankings underscore Cyient’s growing influence in the engineering and digital ecosystem, highlighting its ability to drive industry transformation through innovation, scalability, and customer-centric solutions.

Sidhant Rastogi, President, Zinnov , said, “Cyient has strengthened its engineering innovation muscle through strategic partnerships and next-gen solutions across key industries, and building expertise in product development, digital services, and semiconductor design. Its collaboration with SkyDrive Inc. accelerates eVTOL aircraft development, while the partnership with MassMedic drives MedTech innovation. The alliance with eSync reinforces Cyient’s position in automotive semiconductors and OTA connectivity, and multi-year agreements with Airbus and Deutsche Aircraft highlight its leadership in aerospace engineering. Additionally, the establishment of a semiconductor subsidiary enhances Cyient’s ASIC design and manufacturing capabilities, that has helped anchor its leadership in the 2024 Zinnov Zones for ER&D and Digital Engineering.”

Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, acknowledged the recognition with appreciation, stating, “Being recognized as a leader by Zinnov Zones in multiple domains, including our first-ever ranking in Medical Devices, is a proud moment for us. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to innovation, deep industry expertise, and strong ecosystem partnerships. At Cyient, we remain dedicated to driving transformative solutions that redefine industries, particularly in healthcare, where we are committed to improving patient outcomes and operational efficiencies worldwide.”

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers intelligent engineering solutions across products, plants, and networks for over 300 global customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders.

About Zinnov:

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, London, Paris, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov .