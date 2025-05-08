Goodbaby International Holdings Limited Announces First Quarter Revenue Performance

Group Revenue Records Positive Growth

Despite Extremely Volatile Macro Environment

CYBEX Maintains Strong Momentum and Achieves Double-Digit Revenue Growth

HONG KONG, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (“Goodbaby International” or the “Company”; HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), a leading global parenting products company, has announced its unaudited revenue performance for the three months ended 31 March 2025 (the “Period”), with revenue up by 7.5% year-on-year (a 9.7% increase on a constant currency basis) to approximately HK$2,034.9 million.

During the Period, the Group navigated the dynamic landscape and continued to strengthen its fundamentals. Fueled by robust market demand for its products, CYBEX significantly increased its market shares across its markets and categories, recording a strong revenue growth of 17.6% (a 20.7% increase on a constant currency basis) to approximately HK$1,145.3 million. Evenflo’s revenue declined to HK$519.1 million, mainly due to a sales decrease of low-priced point products, partially offset by the increase in sales of high-priced products. gb recorded double-digit growth in its self-owned retail channels, partially offsetting revenue declines in wholesale channels. In addition, the Group continued to deliver efficient, high-quality, and timely services for its Blue Chip customers and recorded very positive revenue growth in its Blue Chip business.

Mr. Tongyou LIU, Executive Director and Group CEO of Goodbaby International, said, “Looking ahead to the remainder of 2025, challenges include macro uncertainties, global supply chain disruptions from time to time, and further weakened consumer confidence arising from ongoing geopolitical conflicts, trade restrictions and protectionist policies. However, we believe that the Group’s diversified brand portfolio and global omni-channel distribution infrastructure will minimize our risk in any single territory and enable us to deliver on our commitments to provide products and services to customers in over 110 countries and regions through various channels. Our one-dragon platform integrating diversified manufacturing and operational services not only includes industry leading manufacturing capacities in China, but also self-owned manufacturing capacities in North America. We will closely monitor the dynamics of the macro environment and take any measures we deem necessary, such as price increases, cost control, supply chain rearrangement, and continued business diversification, while at the same time remaining resilient, prudential, and cautiously optimistic based on our further strengthened fundamentals, to achieve sustainable long-term development.”

About Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1086) is a world-leading parenting products company. The Group serves millions of families around the world through design, research and development, manufacture, marketing and sales of children’s car safety seats, strollers, apparel and home textile products, feeding, nursing and personal care products, cribs, bicycles and tricycles and other children’s products.

For more information, please visit Goodbaby’s corporate website: www.gbinternational.com.hk.