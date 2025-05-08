HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League (ACL) Grand Finals 2025 Set to Electrify Shanghai This May

Tickets Now on Sale with Partner Lineup Revealed

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League (ACL) Grand Finals 2025 (ACL Grand Finals 2025) will take center stage in Shanghai from May 16–18, 2025, transforming the city into Asia’s esports epicenter. The action will unfold across three premier venues: the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Jing’an Sports Center, and National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC). Tickets officially launched last week with the full slate of official partners now unveiled, marking the countdown to Asia’s premier esports spectacle.

Nine Elite Titles, $2M+ Prize Pool, and Pathways to Global Glory

The ACL Grand Finals 2025 will showcase nine esports titles, including Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), DOTA 2, Honor of Kings, Street Fighter 6, League of Legends Legend Cup, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT Champions Tour, Delta Force, and CrossFire. With a staggering $2 million (RMB 15 million) prize pool, the event also offers direct qualification slots for the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC), empowering Asian teams to compete on the world stage.

Powering the Future of Esports: ACL & DreamHack Partners

The events boast unparalleled support from industry leaders:

Hero Esports ACL:

Chief Partners : HERO ESPORTS × 5EPlay

Strategic Partners : Esports World Cup, Jin Jiang International, Shanghai JUSS Sports Management Co., Ltd.

Special Partners : Savage Impact, Eastroc Vitamin Energy Drink, HONOR, TGIF, OBSBOT

Special Partners for ACL Grand Finals 2025 : POPEYES, Tongcheng Travel

Special Partners for ACL × H onor of King s: CLEAR

Broadcasting Partners ( China ): Kuaishou, Douyin, Huya, Douyu, bilibili, Weibo, and Hupu



Broadcasting Partners (Global): Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, CHZZK, and SOOP

DreamHack cooperates with many well-known brands at home and abroad, including strategic partners: Jin Jiang International Holdings, 8BitDo, and ZOWIE; Industry Partners: HONOR, Savage Impact, and Morphling; Special Partners: Alipay.

Fans can now purchase tickets via official platforms Damai, Maoyan , Alipay, and Hopegoo, catering to diverse viewing preferences.

Event Schedule Highlights

SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center

May 16 , 14:10 : ACL Grand Finals × CS2 – Third-Place Match, Exhibition Match, Opening Ceremony, Grand Finals

: – Third-Place Match, Exhibition Match, Opening Ceremony, Grand Finals May 17 , 14:00 : ACL Grand Finals × Huya LoL Legend Cup – Opening Performance, Finals (G1-G3), Intermission Show, Finals (G4-G9)

: – Opening Performance, Finals (G1-G3), Intermission Show, Finals (G4-G9) May 18 , 16:30: ACL Grand Finals× Honor of Kings – Opening Ceremony & Grand Finals

Jing’an Sports Center

May 16 , 12:00 : ACL Grand Finals × CrossFire – Quarterfinals

: – Quarterfinals May 17 , 12:00 : ACL Grand Finals × CrossFire – Semifinals & Grand Finals

: – Semifinals & Grand Finals May 18 , 13:00: ACL Grand Finals × VALORANT Champions Tour – Surprise Guest Exhibition & Grand Finals

National Exhibition and Convention Center (Halls 1.2-2.2)

May 16–18: ACL Grand Finals × DOTA 2, Street Fighter 6, Delta Force , and TFT tournaments, plus DreamHack Festival (see notes).

Note: DreamHack Esports Stage access requires a dedicated ticket (includes full-day pass + early entry). General tickets grant venue entry excluding DreamHack areas.

ACL Grand Finals Night @ INS Park

From May 16–18, Shanghai’s trendsetting INS Park will also host the ACL Grand Finals Night, blending esports, entertainment, and nightlife.

A New Era for Asian Esports

The ACL aspires to set Asia’s competitive benchmark, fueling the global esports ecosystem through elite tournaments, cross-industry innovation, and fan immersion. This landmark event will not only accelerate China’s esports growth but also cement Shanghai’s status as the “Global Esports Capital”, amplifying its cultural influence worldwide.

Global Broadcast: Live on ACL’s official Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels.

Official Website: esportsacl.com/home

Media Inquiries: aclpr@heroesports.com