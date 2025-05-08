Jia He Presents an Exquisite Selection of Zongzi Rice Dumplings for the Dragon Boat Festival

Jia He https://jiahe.com.sg

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In commemoration of the Dragon Boat Festival, Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand are pleased to announce a refined collection of handcrafted zongzi, available for purchase from 1 May 2025 to 31 May 2025. These meticulously prepared rice dumplings represent a cherished culinary tradition and serve as discerning gifts for the festive occasion.

The curated menu offers a diverse array of options to cater to varied palates. Notable selections include the Signature X.O. Roasted Meat Dumpling, a substantial offering encompassing premium ingredients such as Chinese sausage, preserved meats, baby abalone, roasted pork, roasted duck, salted egg yolk, chestnut, lotus seeds, dried shrimp, and green bean, priced at SGD 35.75 nett. The classic Traditional Roast Meat Dumpling, featuring roasted pork, roasted duck, salted egg yolk, chestnut, lotus seeds, dried shrimp, and green bean, is available at SGD 24.85 nett.

For those preferring lighter alternatives, the Alkaline Rice Dumpling with Red Bean Paste is offered at SGD 6.32 nett. The aesthetically distinctive Butterfly Blue Pea Flower Nonya Minced Meat Dumpling and the Hokkien Salted Egg Yolk Dumpling are priced at SGD 9.70 nett and SGD 10.68 nett respectively. Vegetarian diners may appreciate the Vegetarian Butterfly Blue Pea Flower Nonya Dumpling available at SGD 9.70 nett.

To facilitate the sampling of multiple varieties, Jia He presents exclusive combination sets. Combo Set A (8 pieces) is offered at a special price of SGD 75.21 nett (Usual Price: SGD 87.96 nett) and comprises one Traditional Roast Meat Dumpling, two Alkaline Rice Dumplings with Red Bean Paste, two Butterfly Blue Pea Flower Nonya Minced Meat Dumplings, two Hokkien Salted Egg Yolk Dumplings, and one Vegetarian Butterfly Blue Pea Flower Nonya Dumpling. Combo Set B (8 pieces), priced at SGD 95.92 nett (Usual Price: SGD 112.05 nett), includes one Signature X.O Roasted Meat Dumpling, one Traditional Roast Meat Dumpling, two Alkaline Rice Dumplings with Red Bean Paste, two Butterfly Blue Pea Flower Nonya Minced Meat Dumplings, and two Vegetarian Butterfly Blue Pea Flower Nonya Dumplings.

Diners who place a minimum order of four rice dumplings zongzi will be entitled to a 10% early bird discount (with terms and conditions) from 1 May to 23 May 2025. This promotion is applicable to individual rice dumplings zongzi and will be automatically applied upon the addition of four or more items to the order.

Orders can be conveniently placed via the online platform at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg or at Jia He. Standard terms and conditions apply.

Jia He C h i n e s e Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

J i a He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

Website: https://jiahe.com.sg

eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

