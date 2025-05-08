JSAUX completes its Nintendo Switch 2 accessory catalog with the EnergyFlow Joy-Con Charging Dock

This new item joins the previously announced Joy-Con Grip, GripCase and ModCase for Nintendo’s new console

HONG KONG, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tech manufacturer JSAUX has recently announced their last accessory for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. The EnergyFlow Joy-Con Charging Dock is a charging station with a sleek design that will allow players to charge up to four Joy-Con 2 controllers simultaneously. This Charging Dock comes equipped with an RGB light strip that changes its colors dynamically, which can also be turned off for those who prefer a distraction-free look.

Players can check JSAUX’s comprehensive list of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on their official website , as well as their Amazon US storefront and Amazon Japan storefront !

During the past weeks, JSAUX has been revealing some of its flagship Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, all of them ready to power up players’ gaming sessions when Nintendo’s new hybrid console hits the stores on June 5. Here’s a small recollection of the most relevant items announced so far:

JoyVerse Series Dual Joy-Con Grip . A grip that improves ergonomics, enhances comfort for extended gaming sessions, and has a USB-C port that allows playing while charging.

. A grip that improves ergonomics, enhances comfort for extended gaming sessions, and has a USB-C port that allows playing while charging. Joy-Con All Arounder – GripCase with Travel Cover . A compact yet stylish travel case with space for three game cards that doubles down as a controller grip with a built-in battery that will allow players to use their Joy-Cons as a full-size controller

. A compact yet stylish travel case with space for three game cards that doubles down as a controller grip with a built-in battery that will allow players to use their Joy-Cons as a full-size controller ModCase for Switch 2 . A versatile case that blends protection and functionality, safeguarding players’ handheld consol es and enhancing their customization options.

ASSETS

All visual assets for JSAUX’s products can be found at this link .

CONTACT

For further information requests, feel free to contact us at marketing@jsaux.com.

Also, players can reach out to a brand representative and follow the new product updates on social media!

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as “#1 Best Sellers”, ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX’s foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories. The brand has maintained its position as the #1 Steam Deck accessories brand on Amazon for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. JSAUX’s strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce exceptional products. This approach has resulted in a diverse lineup of accessories for other gaming handhelds, such as the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Recently, JSAUX has expanded its product portfolio to include other innovative lines. Its FlipGo dual-stacked portable monitor, an IF and Red Dot Design Award winner, raised over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Bitmo Lab to release iPhone 15 and 16 Pro cases, leveraging its gaming expertise to excel in new markets.