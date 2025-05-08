Medmain, a Japanese pathology AI startup, has raised 3.3M USD (total 18M USD), with investments from One Capital, Niremia Collective, and Plug and Play

FUKUOKA, Japan, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medmain Inc., a Japanese medtech startup that offers PidPort, an AI-powered cloud system to assist in digital pathology, is pleased to announce that it has raised 3.3 million USD through a third-party allotment of shares, with One Capital as the lead investor and Niremia Collective and Plug and Play as additional participants. With this round, the company’s total equity funding has reached 18 million USD.



About Medmain Inc.

Medmain Inc. is a Japanese medtech startup with the corporate mission “To create a world where medical services can be accessed with technology anywhere, anytime”. As a partner to medical professionals around the world, the company develops and provides PidPort, an AI-powered cloud system that supports digital pathology. Learn more at: https://en.medmain.com

Medmain has been providing a full range of services in the field of digital pathology, starting with a digitization service for specimen slides, to remote diagnosis support that connects remote facilities via cloud computing, to the presentation of high accuracy and rapid analysis of pathology results using AI, all of which are utilized at many facilities. We have also succeeded in accelerating the speed of development of pathology AI, our core technology, by creating a proprietary platform that accelerates AI development by means of transfer learning. About PidPort: https://us.medmain.com

Purpose and Background of the Fundraising (Challenges Medmain Aims to Address)

The funds raised will be used to further enhance the development of our product “PidPort,” invest in infrastructure for digitalization, strengthen our sales organization, apply for regulatory approval of our pathology AI, and build a foundation for international expansion.

With the global increase in cancer diagnoses, the number of pathology examinations has also risen significantly, leading to a chronic shortage of personnel and placing a heavy workload on medical institutions. Traditionally, pathology diagnoses have long relied on physical glass slides, but at Medmain, we have been supporting medical institutions through the provision of digital services and our platform, “PidPort.”

PidPort is currently used by many clients in a wide range of settings, including remote diagnostic support and consultations between medical institutions, multi-facility conferences, academic conferences, educational use in lectures and training sessions, as well as research and quality control at universities and corporations.

Moving forward, we will continue to enhance functionality and strengthen integration with surrounding systems to further improve service convenience. At the same time, we are committed to expanding support and value delivery to more medical sites, and to strengthening our organizational structure in preparation for global expansion.

[Comments from Investors]

One Capital

“Medmain is delivering and implementing an innovative solution that integrates digital pathology and AI in the highly specialized and experience-driven field of pathology diagnosis.

We are deeply impressed by their AI diagnostic technology grounded in a strong understanding of pathology, the high level of product maturity, the exceptional breadth of cancer types covered—surpassing global competitors—their ability to embed solutions into clinical settings through co-creation with healthcare professionals, and the passion and execution capability of Mr. Iizuka and the team.

We are confident that Medmain will play a vital role in dramatically advancing the quality, speed, and accessibility of medical care. We will fully support their business expansion across funding, talent, and strategic development.” — Yukako Yokota, Partner, One Capital.

[About One Capital]

One Capital is an independent venture capital firm that invests in and supports SaaS and healthcare startups. They provide hands-on support from both a business and financial perspective, fully backing bold initiatives that create lasting value for society. They also operate a unique business model that includes offering DX advisory services and developing SaaS products for their limited partners.

Niremia Collective

“We at Niremia Collective are honored to participate in this funding round, strongly resonating with Medmain’s vision and technological capabilities in addressing challenges within the field of pathology. Amid a global shortage of pathologists, Medmain’s AI-powered digital pathology solution “PidPort” offers a profoundly impactful approach by simultaneously improving access to care and diagnostic accuracy.

In particular, the platform’s ability to handle multiple organ types with high precision and its strong implementation capability, grounded in collaboration with clinical settings, suggest tremendous potential for further expansion both in Japan and abroad.

Guided by our mission to realize wellbeing through technology, we are committed to supporting initiatives that enhance the quality and sustainability of healthcare. We will continue to stand alongside Medmain as a strategic partner in creating global impact and driving growth.” — Naoko Okumoto, Founder and Managing Partner, Niremia Collective.

[About Niremia Collective]

Niremia Collective is a venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, USA, specializing in the wellbeing technology sector. It was founded by Naoko Okumoto, an expert in business development and investment across Silicon Valley and the Asia-Pacific region, and Nichol Bradford, the founder of Transformative Technology, the world’s largest and most recognized ecosystem for wellbeing technology.

Plug and Play

“We at Plug and Play are thrilled to announce our investment in Medmain, a healthcare AI company transforming pathology through technology. With the strong support of numerous corporate partners and new government initiatives in Japan, we believe the country is emerging as a prime destination for global investors seeking the next generation of unicorns.” — Alireza Masrour, General Partner, Plug and Play.

[About Plug and Play]

Plug and Play is a top-tier global venture capital firm and accelerator headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. The company invests in and supports startups with innovative technologies and ideas. Plug and Play has a strong track record of nurturing unicorn companies such as PayPal, Dropbox, Guardant Health, and LendingClub.

Representative Comment

Medmain Inc.

CEO Osamu Iizuka

“We are honored to welcome such strong investors who highly value Medmain’s mission, technological capabilities, and accomplishments in addressing critical healthcare challenges in the field of pathology through the power of technology.

Our platform, “PidPort,” is already being used in a wide range of clinical settings, contributing to improvements in the quality of care, operational efficiency, and research and development.

Moving forward, we will further accelerate product development by enhancing integration with hospital and diagnostic systems, strengthening AI functionalities, and improving overall usability to deliver an even better service.

Beyond Japan, we aim to expand globally and actively contribute to solving healthcare challenges around the world.”