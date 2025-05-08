Osstem, the World’s No. 1 in Implant Sales Volume, Pioneers India’s future of implantology with High-quality products and Clinical trainings

SEOUL, South Korea, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Osstem Implant, a global leader in dental implant solutions, has been officially recognized as the world’s No.1 dental implant brand in terms of sales volume (According to the innovation research and support centre for dental science at Seoul National University Dental Hospital), driven by its unwavering commitment to research & development and comprehensive clinical training for dental professionals.

Founded by former dentist Choi Kyu-ok, Osstem Implant has rapidly expanded its influence across the globe through its investment in large-scale R&D initiatives. Today, more than 800 researchers at 20 research institutes specialize in developing advanced dental materials and equipment, including implants, contributing to Osstem’s position as the industry’s front-runner.

Since 2000, Osstem has also pioneered clinical implant training for dentists, establishing one of the world’s most robust education systems in the field. Over 120,000 dentists worldwide have completed Osstem’s programs, which have played a key role in the popularization and standardization of implant procedures, especially in South Korea.

With over 3,000 products across five implant designs and four surface technologies, Osstem’s product portfolio supports precise, personalized treatments for a wide range of clinical scenarios. Released in 2012, CA implant, which has been loved worldwide, significantly shortens recovery times using proprietary surface technology. So, even elderly patients or those with low bone density can quickly recover their daily lives after surgery.

In 2024, Osstem recorded global sales of USD 880 million, reflecting a robust 11.8% annual growth rate over the past three years. The company operates in 32 international markets through local subsidiaries, with plans to continue expanding its direct sales system and strengthen its global footprint.

Strong Growth in India

Osstem Implant entered the Indian market in 2006 and has since become the country’s top-selling implant brand, achieving about 225 Crores in sales of FY 2024-25. The company attributes its success to a dual focus on product quality and trusted clinical education for Indian dentists.

“While supplying high-quality implants to the Indian market, we are focusing on building trust from dentists through clinical education,” said an Osstem spokesperson. “We will become a brand loved by both patients and dentists in India.”

Looking ahead, Osstem aims to become the world’s No.1 dental company across all segments by 2036, with a sales target of USD 6.74 billion.



(The photos at the left) Indian dentists are participating in theoretical education and practice courses in Master Course of Osstem Implant. (The photos at the right) Consultations are taking place at the Osstem booth at a Dental Exhibition in India.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/the_photos_left__indian_dentists_participating_theoretical_education_practice_courses.jpg