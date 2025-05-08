Palauan Voyaging Canoe Alingano Maisu Nears Taiwan: A Cross-Pacific Cultural Exchange Anchored in Indigenous Maritime Traditions

TAITUNG, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This summer, the Taitung County Government proudly welcomes an 11-member crew of traditional navigators from Palau, led by renowned master navigator Sesario Sewralur, departed on April 20 aboard the Alingano Maisu—a traditional Polynesian voyaging canoe—navigating without modern instruments. Guided by stars, ocean swells, and currents, the crew is expected to arrive in Lanyu on May 8 and Taitung’s Cidong community on May 10, marking a significant milestone in a cross-Pacific cultural exchange between Taiwan and Palau.



A Palauan vessel carrying an 11-member crew of sailors is set to arrive in Taiwan soon, following a long-distance voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

This initiative centers on the theme of “Voyaging and Canoe-Building Culture,” celebrating the deep-rooted Austronesian connection between the two regions. As island nations within the Austronesian language and cultural sphere, Taiwan and Palau share longstanding similarities in seafaring heritage, craftsmanship, and ecological knowledge.

In Taiwan, efforts to revitalize traditional maritime culture have resulted in the construction of hand-built canoes and bamboo rafts in Lanyu and Cidong, and the establishment of a Marine Learning Center in collaboration with the Cidong Indigenous community. These hubs serve as platforms for intergenerational transmission of navigation and boat-building skills.

The arrival of the Palauan crew will be marked by a traditional welcoming ceremony in Cidong, featuring Indigenous cuisine and ceremonial dance performances. Following this, the team will engage in hands-on exchanges with local communities, sharing techniques in pandanus weaving, betel nut sheath crafting, traditional fishing, and cultural storytelling.

Looking ahead, Taiwan plans to construct its own Austronesian voyaging canoe in Taitung, with the goal of sailing from Taiwan to Palau in the coming year—thus continuing this cultural cycle from construction to navigation, strengthening mutual ties, and fostering long-term collaboration across the Austronesian world.