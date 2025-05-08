Thunderbit Launches Vertical AI Web Data Extraction Agent Built for Business Users

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thunderbit, a new AI-powered web data extraction platform, today announced the launch of its vertical AI agent designed specifically for business users seeking smarter, faster, and more accessible ways to extract structured data from the web. Unlike generalized AI agents, Thunderbit focuses solely on web data extraction, unlocking high-precision tools for sales, marketing, e-commerce, and research teams.



Thunderbit can help business extract web data in 2 clicks.

Why Vertical AI Agents Are the Next Frontier

Thunderbit ( https://thunderbit.com/ ) is built on the belief that vertical AI agents—those optimized for a specific domain—represent the next phase in AI productivity tools. Rather than building general-purpose assistants with broad but shallow capabilities, Thunderbit zeroes in on solving one of the most common and time-consuming tasks faced by business users: turning unstructured web content into clean, structured data with minimal setup.

“Every business function—whether it’s competitive intelligence, lead generation, or product operations—relies on web data in some form,” said Shuai Guan, Co-founder and CEO of Thunderbit. “Thunderbit is purpose-built for that need, giving professionals an AI agent that works like a digital intern to collect, format, and deliver the data they need, on demand.”

Key Features of Thunderbit

Natural Language Extraction : Users simply describe what data they want in plain English. No need for CSS selectors or technical configurations.

: Users simply describe what data they want in plain English. No need for CSS selectors or technical configurations. 2-Click Scraping : Extract data from any web page—including PDFs, documents, and images—with just two clicks.

: Extract data from any web page—including PDFs, documents, and images—with just two clicks. Subpage Navigation : Thunderbit automatically explores subpages (e.g., product listings, profiles) and aggregates relevant data into a single structured view.

: Thunderbit automatically explores subpages (e.g., product listings, profiles) and aggregates relevant data into a single structured view. Advanced Text Extraction : Efficiently pulls long-form content such as articles and transcripts.

: Efficiently pulls long-form content such as articles and transcripts. Real-Time Data Structuring : Instantly summarize, categorize, translate, or format extracted data for direct use.

: Instantly summarize, categorize, translate, or format extracted data for direct use. Flexible Export Options: Export results to Google Sheets, Airtable, Notion, or any preferred workspace.

What’s Next: Auto Data Agents and PDF Parsing

Thunderbit’s roadmap includes the release of Auto Data Extraction Agents capable of monitoring and updating datasets continuously, as well as advanced PDF Data Parsing Agents that can extract tables, text, and structured information from documents—paving the way toward more autonomous, always-on data pipelines.

Availability

Thunderbit is currently available as a Chrome Extension and is actively onboarding business users in sales, marketing, e-commerce, and operations roles.

For more information or to request access, visit www.thunderbit.com