Toys”R”Us Asia Launches “Live Toyful”: A New Era of Play for All Ages

HONG KONG, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With 40 years as a leading name in toys and play, Toys”R”Us Asia proudly unveils its bold new brand promise, Live Toyful, marking the exciting culmination of a two-year transformation. Launching regionally this month, this campaign expands the brand’s appeal beyond families and children to embrace “kidults”, celebrating play as a vital part of everyday life for all ages.



“Our new brand promise, Live Toyful, strategically positions Toys”R”Us Asia as more than a toy retailer—we’re redefining play as a lifestyle,” said Leo Tsoi, CEO of Toys”R”Us Asia. “This evolution reflects our commitment to becoming an integral part of our customers’ daily lives, creating meaningful experiences that inspire joy and resonate across generations.”

Grounded in extensive consumer insights from the 2024 consumer study, the Live Toyful philosophy responds to a cultural shift where modern consumers seek playful moments amidst their busy routines. Gen Z in particular views play as essential for stress relief, self-expression, and forming social connections, embracing toys, collectibles, wearables, and nostalgic items. Toys”R”Us Asia aims to integrate itself into daily life not just as a retailer but as the premier destination for toys, play, and lifestyle products that enhance everyday experiences.

To meet the needs of this evolving customer base, Toys”R”Us Asia has undergone a two-year transformation, introducing seven generations of concept stores designed with immersive layouts, curated experience zones, and cross-generational appeal. In May 2025, the Live Toyful spirit will debut in Shenzhen and Taiwan, with stores transformed into magical wonderlands for IP fans and kidults, creating a whimsical wonderland filled with thrilling surprises for fans of all ages. This marks the beginning of Live Toyful’s expansion, as its joyful spirit is set to spread across the region in the coming months.

Beyond the immersive store experience, Toys”R”Us Asia is bringing the spirit of Live Toyful into every aspect of life. Through its exclusive private label, playpop, the brand now extends beyond traditional toys into lifestyle products—thoughtfully designed to spark joy in everyday moments. From playthings to daily essentials, every touchpoint is crafted to inspire a truly holistic Toyful lifestyle.

Adding to the excitement, Toys”R”Us Asia teamed up with globally loved brands to engage fans across the region. In partnership with Minecraft and Mattel, the retailer offered a special range of products tied to the Minecraft movie. To further enhance the experience, customers who purchased Mattel’s Minecraft items, including Minecraft Movie Feature Roleplay and Minecraft 3.25″ Core Figures would receive a complimentary DLC code featuring a unique Minecraft character—bridging physical and digital play in a fresh and engaging way.

Toys”R”Us Asia has also teamed up with Zuru to introduce an exciting range of Mini Brands, showcasing miniature collectibles from various popular IPs. This new offering inspires limitless play and creativity for fans everywhere, inviting them to immerse themselves in imaginative adventures.

With Live Toyful, Toys”R”Us Asia signals its readiness to navigate the next phase of retailtainment. As the brand moves forward with new concepts, partnerships and product lines, it continues to build on its legacy while opening new opportunities for growth in an increasingly dynamic and diverse market environment.

About Toys”R”Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys”R”Us Asia’s vision is to fuel imagination and inspire our next generation through the power of toys and play. The company’s mission is to be the trusted toy leader, providing premier toys and inspiring play experiences for both kids and kidults.

Toys”R”Us Asia is headquartered in Hong Kong and currently operating approximately 470 stores across Asia, including mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Brunei – and licenses more than 90 stores in the Philippines and Macau (China). The company also operates across leading Asian eCommerce platforms as well as its own online stores in each market.

Toys”R”Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys”R”Us current or former operating companies around the world.