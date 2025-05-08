TÜV NORD-Certified to Withstand 17+ Category Hurricanes! POLYSHINE SOLAR’s Lightweight Flexible PV Modules Unveiled at THE SMARTER E EUROPE

MUNICH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — May 7, 2025, Global photovoltaic technology innovator Polyshine Solar unveiled its new lightweight flexible photovoltaic modules and star product balcony-specific PV modules at The Smarter E Europe 2025. Its flagship new lightweight flexible module secured the TÜV NORD certification for withstanding Category 17+ hurricanes (far exceeding the traditional requirement of resisting Category 12 typhoons), attracting widespread attention from global industry players.

Three Key Highlights

Flexible Breakthrough: Polymer Materials Solve Traditional PV Limitations

Addressing the pain points of traditional glass modules – excessive weight (over 20 kg/m² including rack) and inability to adapt to low-load or curved surfaces – Polyshine Solar showcased an ultra-light flexible module weighing just 2.92 kg/m² with a bending radius of 0.5 meters. Closely aligned with the EU’s REPowerEU policy, this product is poised to unlock approximately 40% of existing rooftops previously inaccessible due to load restrictions.

Authoritative Certification: TÜV NORD Certifies 17+ Hurricane Resistance

The international authority TÜV NORD visited Polyshine Solar booth to award the certification for Polyshine Solar’s new lightweight flexible modules resisting 17+ hurricane-force winds. Based on dynamic testing at 63 m/s (17+ category) in Central South University’s wind tunnel laboratory. The self-developed organic polymer material features a 300% increase in tear resistance, enabling the modules to withstand extreme wind conditions with stability.

Balcony PV: 2 minutes to install, 3 years to pay back

Designed for European residential balconies, the specialized PV module uses an innovative “zip-tie mounting system” requiring no professional tools or drilling , and one person will complete the installation within 2 minutes. Weighing just 3.3 kg and equipped , the front film achieves 91% light transmittance. Payback in as little as 3 years at €0.3/kWh (Germany residential). The 1300MPa high-modulus encapsulation technology eliminates spontaneous glass breakage (SGB) risks entirely.

Polyshine Group: 20 Years of Outdoor Application Validation Builds Quality Trust

As the technical backbone of Polyshine Solar, Polyshine Group leverages 20 years of polymer material R&D and manufacturing experience, 20 years of outdoor application data from hundreds of global projects, and 20,000 hours of accelerated aging test data to support the reliability of module encapsulation materials in outdoor environments. Through this exhibition, Polyshine Solar demonstrates that advanced material science is reshaping PV deployment boundaries – combining hurricane-level resistance with building-friendly design to accelerate global renewable energy adoption.