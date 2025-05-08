VinFast signs new dealer agreements in France and Germany, further expands dealership network in Europe

The VF 6 electric car model has been launched in Europe.

9 May 2025

As VinFast’s first official authorized dealership in France, ASTRADA SIMVA will operate one VinFast showroom located in Aix-en-Provence. The showroom is expected to be operational starting in June 2025.

Meanwhile, Schachtschneider Automobile GmbH & Co KG will establish three authorized VinFast dealer showrooms. Previously, VinFast successfully signed a cooperation agreement with the dealership Autohaus Hübsch in Germany and opened two showrooms in the market, offering a comprehensive customer experience.

At all VinFast dealer showrooms operated by ASTRADA SIMVA and Schachtschneider Automobile, European consumers will be able to explore, test drive, and purchase the VinFast VF 6 (B-segment) and VinFast VF 8 (D-segment), along with access to genuine after-sales service, warranty, and parts.

Throughout the entire partnership, VinFast is committed to providing maximum support to its authorized dealerships through in-depth personnel training, equipping staff with robust product knowledge and maintenance/repair procedures, ensuring maximum peace of mind for customers.

This collaboration with reputable European dealerships is part of VinFast’s strategy to develop an enhanced global dealership network, and is currently being implemented in Germany and the Netherlands. This strategy aims not only to optimize operational efficiency and increase brand reach but also to rapidly address the growing demands of customers.

Mr. Renzo Schachtschneider, General Manager/Owner of Schachtschneider Automobile, shared: “We are proud to partner with VinFast, standing alongside this Vietnamese brand in driving the global green revolution. With a strong belief in the potential of electric vehicles and VinFast’s prospects in the European market, we are committed to contributing value to achieve mutually beneficial collaboration, delivering leading products and services to consumers.”

Mr. Chris Durand, CEO of ASTRADA SIMVA, added: “We are proud to collaborate with VinFast, an innovative and fast-growing EV brand. Bringing the VF 6 and VF 8 models to Aix-en-Provence presents a great opportunity to diversify our offerings and give our customers exciting new choices. The arrival of stylish, quiet, and emission-free vehicles will enhance life in a region that is celebrated for its harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.”

Ms. Thuy Le, Chairwoman of VinFast, shared: “By partnering with ASTRADA SIMVA and Schachtschneider Automobile GmbH & Co KG, VinFast is taking further steps to transition to a full dealer franchise model in Europe, reaffirming our commitment to this significant market. By capitalizing on their established reputation, inherent capabilities, existing infrastructure, and comprehensive understanding of local markets, we are committed to achieving effective expansion across European markets with a focus on long-term sustainable growth.”

VinFast remains committed to growing its dealer and distributor network across France, Germany, and the Netherlands, and to expanding in other European markets, while simultaneously expanding its range of smart electric vehicles, reinforcing its long-term commitment to European consumers.

Furthermore, to ensure a seamless experience and provide peace of mind for customers, VinFast has partnered with after-sales service providers, leveraging 22 dedicated technical centers across Europe, including 8 in Germany, 12 in France, and 2 in the Netherlands.

Customers can also access a network of authorized service workshops provided by VinFast’s partners, which includes ATU in Germany, Norauto in France, and LKQ in the Netherlands. VinFast has also collaborated with Fixico in these three markets to offer professional body and paint services to customers.

Globally, VinFast has rapidly expanded its global presence in potential markets through a dealership business model including Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and the Middle East. With a diverse product lineup ranging from the mini-SUV VF 3 to the full-size VF 9, VinFast has become the top-selling car brand in Vietnam and surpassed global sales targets in 2024, laying a solid foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.eu