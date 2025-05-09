Beijing Central Axis Exhibition Opens During Beijing Week at Expo 2025 Osaka

BEIJING, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 8, Beijing Week at Expo 2025 Osaka officially commenced, with the Beijing Central Axis Exhibition offering visitors a unique lens into the cultural legacy of the ancient capital.

The exhibition features three zones—Panoramic Axis, Digital Axis, and Cultural Axis—presenting Beijing’s rich history and its dynamic evolution across eras. The Panoramic Axis zone guides visitors through scenic landscapes and ancient red-walled architecture, revealing historical narratives and the wisdom of harmony between humanity and nature. In the Digital Axis zone, visitors traverse a digital timeline, experiencing the deep integration of technology and culture. The Cultural Axis zone continuously screens promotional videos on the Beijing Central Axis and showcases award-winning children’s artworks from the Cultural Heritage Innovation Contest.

The Central Axis is both the backbone of Beijing and a symbol of global cultural heritage. The exhibition presents a Chinese approach to promoting world heritage, pioneering new modes of international cultural exchange and breathing new life into ancient civilization through modern expression. Running through May 10, the exhibition invites more visitors to explore the distinctive charm of the Beijing Central Axis.