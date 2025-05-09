Create Your Own Journey by the Sea at Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay

An Ideal Phu Quoc Family Resort for a School Break Getaway

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the school holiday season fast approaching, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay invites families to reconnect, recharge, and create unforgettable memories in a tropical paradise. Positioned on the tranquil northwestern coast of Phu Quoc Island, this beachfront resort blends relaxation and adventure, offering the perfect escape for families seeking quality time under the sun.



Whether looking to dive into exhilarating attractions or simply unwind by the ocean, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay is designed for all ages. Conveniently located near top destinations such as Phu Quoc’s largest theme park and safari, Grand World Night Market, and Phu Quoc’s premier golf courses and casino, families enjoy seamless access to the best things to do in Phu Quoc.

Family-Friendly Experiences Await

Young explorers will be thrilled by Tribe Kid’s Club & Games Room, which offers supervised indoor and outdoor activities. Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay also provides all-day children’s activities located in various spots throughout the resort.

For more extensive fun, families can venture to VinWonders – Vietnam’s leading theme park packed with thrilling rides, immersive cultural exhibits, and engaging entertainment zones for all ages. Just a 5-minute drive from the resort, it is perfect opportunity to experience Vinpearl Safari – Vietnam’s largest wildlife conservation park, which is ranked second among zoos and aquariums in Asia, as recognised by Tripadvisor.

After a day of island adventure, unwind with the whole family in the spacious Two Bedroom Suite. Just steps from the pool, kid’s club, spa & gym, this spacious 200 square metre retreat offers a private garden terrace, a king room adjoined to a twin room, and a separate living area—ideal for shared moments and family relaxation.

For those who wish to embrace the sea breeze, the Ocean View Room and Oceanfront Suite provide a tranquil space to soak in the panoramic beauty of Phu Quoc’s sparkling coastline.

Savour Every Moment with Memorable Dining

No getaway is complete without memorable dining. At Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay, families can indulge in global flavours at two signature restaurants.

Horizons Restaurant & Bar : Mediterranean-inspired dishes, daily buffet breakfasts, and BBQ nights.

: Mediterranean-inspired dishes, daily buffet breakfasts, and BBQ nights. Amber Sands Beach Club: A stylish beachfront dining experience featuring fresh Vietnamese seafood and international cuisine, complemented by Phu Quoc’s breathtaking sunsets.

IHG One Rewards members enjoy even more benefits, with 20% off dining, plus earn 100 bonus points for every USD 10 spent.

Family Adventure by the Sea

While parents unwind at Hoa Sim Spa, children can engage in a variety of activities at the resort. From playful moments in the Games Room through free PlayStation battles and Monopoly competition, to the beach activities like water gun fights, kite flying, and volleyball, there is plenty to keep children entertained. For those who love to get creative, paid creative workshops is a chance to explore Finger Drawing Art, Origami, and Coconut Leaves Art.

Stay energised at the 24-hour gym, thoughtfully designed to provide a refreshing fitness environment. Enjoy state-of-the-art equipment in a serene space filled with natural sunlight, which helps maintain focus and promote refreshed feeling throughout workout.

Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay ensures every stay is seamless, comfortable, and welcoming by providing complimentary scheduled airport shuttles and multilingual service.

To make the family holiday even more memorable, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay is offering a selection of exclusive summer packages designed with comfort, convenience, and unforgettable experiences in mind, including the School Break Getaway (starting from VND 3,000,000++/night), which includes daily breakfast for two adults and two children (under 12) and a VND 600,000 credit for Tribe Kids Club and resort activities.

For those seeking relaxation, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay offers the Relax & Rewards package (starting from VND 4,100,000++/night), featuring daily buffet breakfast, a 60-minute tension soother treatment for two adults, and 3,000 IHG One Rewards Points per night.

Experience adventure and relaxation at Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay with your loved ones now

