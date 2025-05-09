First Lao Student in Morocco Wins Top University Award

Khampagna “Eno” Khounsy, a 24-year-old student from Laos, has made history by becoming the first Lao national to receive the prestigious Prix d’Excellence from Université Mohammed V de Rabat, one of Morocco’s most respected public universities.

The Prix d’Excellence is awarded annually to a small number of top-performing students in recognition of academic achievement, research potential, and civic engagement. It is one of the highest honors in Morocco’s higher education system and rarely awarded to international students.

Eno, who completed his undergraduate degree in Public Law, was selected for his outstanding academic performance and active participation in international student conferences.

He is now pursuing a Master’s in Diplomatic Studies, with a thesis focused on strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and Africa.

“I am extremely proud of myself,” Eno shared. “I didn’t think, for once, in my entire life, that I’d accomplish this sort of achievement.”

His distinction stemmed not only from academic excellence but also from his active engagement in research and participation in international student conferences. He said he had been involved in discussions exploring how developing countries could take on a more significant role in global organizations.

Eno’s academic path was inspired by a Moroccan mentor he met during his first year in Morocco, while undergoing French language training before beginning university. The mentor, a former recipient of the same award, had a lasting impact on him and was the one who sparked Eno’s interest in diplomacy.

Encouraged by his seniors, he chose to study Public Law—a field he felt offered both international relevance and practical application for Laos.

“The reason why I chose Public Law is also because it is international and can be applied to Laos,” he noted.

Culture Shock

Eno’s journey to excellence began in 2019, when he left his home in Vientiane Capital to study in Morocco through an exchange program. The transition was anything but easy.

“New language, environment, culture, religion. This country is absolutely not for beginners. If you’re not tough enough, you go back to where you came from.”

Arriving with no prior knowledge of French, the primary academic language in Morocco, Eno enrolled in an intensive language program. Through hard work and everyday interactions, he reached a B2 level, which he equates to a Band 7 IELTS score.

He is also teaching himself Arabic in his spare time.

He explained that in Laos, most of his social circles revolved around having fun, with daily conversations often centered on where to hang out next, contrasting it with the more academically driven environment he found in Morocco.

“Here, the community is very diverse, but it’s what I didn’t know I needed,” he added. “The priority is not about fun; it’s about academic self-improvement.”

He surrounded himself with peers who had clear goals and ambitions, which helped him stay focused and pushed him further toward his interests in diplomacy and international cooperation.

Despite his academic success, Eno’s journey was nearly derailed in 2021, when he suffered a medical emergency after his appendix ruptured.

“There weren’t many people but only two friends who were looking after me during that hard time,” he said. “It wasn’t the community or the language that almost broke me—it was my health.”

His family urged him to return to Laos, but Eno stayed, determined to recover and complete his studies. That decision, he believes, defined his resilience and deepened his sense of purpose.

Looking Ahead: A Diplomatic Dream

Despite the ordeal, Eno made a full recovery and continued his academic journey with even greater determination.

Now completing his master’s degree, Eno hopes to bring his international experience back to Laos. His ambition is to work in the public sector, focusing on diplomacy and global cooperation.

“I want to join the public sector and become a diplomat,” he shared. “I want to help Laos play a stronger role in ASEAN and explore more partnerships with African countries.”