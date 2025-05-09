Former of the Lao Post Office Employees Prosecuted in Major Fraud Case

Authorities in Laos have prosecuted several former employees of the Lao Post Office in a major corruption case, successfully recovering over LAK 58 billion, approximately USD 2.7 million.

According to Souphalak Silapet, Vice Chairman of the Party Inspection Committee, the findings were reported during the 2024 annual inspection summary meeting held on 28 April.

Investigations into 38 individuals suspected of fraud and corruption, 29 of whom were based in Sekong Province, were launched following a probe initiated last year.

So far, 13 individuals have been sentenced, while 14 others are still awaiting trial. One suspect has died, and another has fled. Authorities have managed to reclaim assets totaling LAK 58,452,006,041.

In a related case from March, 11 employees from the Bank of Laos and BCEL, including senior officials and technical staff—were detained for corruption and abuse of power.

Separately, the former Deputy Director of Electricité du Laos (EDL) and four contractors, including a foreign national, are facing prosecution over corruption and fraud connected to the Nam Hinboun Hydropower Project in Khammouane Province.

In February, four senior officials from the State Inspection Authority, along with three individuals accused of bribery, were also detained and are awaiting punishment.

The Lao government continues to intensify efforts to tackle systemic corruption, safeguard public funds, and restore public trust in state institutions.