Hong Kong’s Largest Stitch Solo Event “STITCH ARRIVES!!!” At Harbour City Shopping Mall Opens Now!

HONG KONG, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong’s iconic shopping mall, Harbour City has teamed up with Disney Hong Kong to present “Stitch Arrives!!! @Harbour City”, the biggest Stitch solo event ever held in the city, running from 1 May to 15 June 2025. The event is a prelude to Disney’s highly anticipated “Lilo & Stitch” live-action movie, which premieres in Hong Kong on 29 May 2025. Five adorable photo spots are set across the mall, along with different Hawaiian-themed DIY workshops and activities perfect for kids, which are sure to become a must-visit destination for Stitch’s fans.



A gigantic 3-meter Stitch strikes his signature cheeky pose at “Stitch’s ALOHA Beach” in Harbour City’s Ocean Terminal Forecourt to welcome every visitor to Hong Kong’s largest Stitch-themed event.

The event transports visitors to Stitch’s favourite Hawaiian beach, featuring multiple Instagram-worthy spots. The highlights are undoubtedly the 3-meter-tall Stitch posing at “Stitch’s ALOHA Beach” along the shore of Victoria Harbour, and the 7-meter-tall WISHER Stitch towering over the Ocean Terminal observatory deck against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour!



The 7-meter-tall WISHER Stitch towers over Ocean Terminal Deck, the observatory deck of Harbour City, creating a picture-perfect spot against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour!

Adding to the excitement, Hong Kong’s first-ever Stitch-themed pop-up store has landed at Harbour City, offering over 800 adorable “Lilo & Stitch” items, including limited-edition collectibles, lifestyle products, and exclusive merchandise to all super fans of Stitch!

