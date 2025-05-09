NEC Indonesia Showcases Smart City Solutions at the 21st Indonesia City Expo

SURABAYA, Indonesia, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Indonesia joins the 21st Indonesia City Expo (ICE), taking place from May 7 to 10, 2025, at the Exhibition Hall of Grand City Convex, Surabaya. This year, NEC Indonesia is collaborating with fellow strategic partners Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Juniper Networks showcasing versatile solutions to support municipal governments in realizing smart city.

At ICE 2025, NEC Indonesia is presenting a range of smart city solutions designed to support the realization of intelligent city concepts across Indonesia. One key solution on display is the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), which aims to enhance city management efficiency, particularly in emergency and disaster situations.

Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia, stated, “As a leader in IT solutions and a trusted transformation partner, NEC Indonesia remains committed to advancing the implementation of smart city visions in Indonesia. Through our cutting-edge solutions like the ICCC, we aim to improve the quality of life for Indonesians by creating safer, more comfortable, and well-managed cities.”

The ICCC is a central command hub integrating various Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to support urban security management. It acts as a center for collaboration, communication, and coordination in emergencies, enabling swift responses to critical incidents such as natural disasters. This solution provides real-time data visualization for decision-makers, assisting in areas such as traffic management, air quality monitoring, flood risk detection, and other environmental challenges.

Marko Kanadi, Head of Business Incubation at NEC Indonesia, added, “The NEC ICCC solution showcased at ICE 2025 is a concrete response to the growing complexities of urban management. With the latest technologies, the ICCC enables rapid and effective responses and empowers city governments to formulate and implement data-driven policies, helping to create safer, more efficient, and sustainable urban ecosystems.”

NEC Indonesia joined the National ICT Workshop on May 7, 2025, and is hosting an interactive booth from May 8 to 10 to showcase its smart city innovation. The 21st Indonesia City Expo is held as part of the 18th National Working Meeting of the Association of Indonesian Municipalities (APEKSI). The event aims to strengthen collaboration between city governments and various stakeholders, including the private sector, to encourage investment and accelerate the development of innovative and sustainable cities.

About PT NEC Indonesia

