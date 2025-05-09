NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. & China trade talks set for this weekend

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 9th

President Donald Trump announced a preliminary trade deal with the U.K. yesterday. It is the first agreement between the U.S. and one of its key global trading partners since the President’s reciprocal tariff announcement on April 2 nd .

. Market action indicates investor optimism that this deal is the start of more progress. While details have yet to be finalized, President Trump said a 10% baseline tariff will remain in place on U.K. goods.

This weekend, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are scheduled to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland.

Opening Bell

Barrick (NYSE: B) celebrates its new ticker symbol and next phase of growth

Closing Bell

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) celebrates the 25th anniversary of founding

