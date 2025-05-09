OPPO Launches Updated Photography Awards for 2025, Super Every Moment with Enhanced Mobile Photography

Featuring the biggest prize pool and most diverse categories to date, the OPPO Photography Awards 2025 celebrate the talent behind every shot



SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2025 – OPPO has recently officially launched its annual mobile photography competition, the OPPO Photography Awards 2025. As a global platform celebrating distinctive visual storytelling, the competition aims to inspire OPPO users worldwide to capture and share the beauty of life using OPPO’s advanced imaging technology.

Building on the momentum of previous editions, which drew over one million submissions from 81 countries and regions, this year’s Awards introduce an expanded prize structure and new entry categories, reaffirming its commitment to championing creativity and innovation in mobile photography.

“At OPPO, our focus has always been on creating human-centered experiences by bringing emotional depth to our cutting-edge technology,” said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of OPPO. “With our new imaging technology brand, LUMO, and the new ‘Make Your Moment’ brand slogan, this year’s OPPO Photography Awards aim to showcase the best in story-driven visuals by empowering everyone to capture their super moments with OPPO.”

Super Every Moment: Transforming the Ordinary into the Extraordinary

With the theme “Super Every Moment,” the OPPO Photography Awards 2025 embrace the beauty in everyday life. The competition features eight entry categories spanning a wide range of storytelling perspectives: Snapshot, Youth, Live Photo, Connection, Portrait, Vibe, Photo Series, and Environment, encouraging creators to capture emotion, culture, and spontaneity in their own unique ways.

Each category reflects OPPO’s belief that mobile photography is not only about technology, but about preserving authentic, emotional narratives that resonate with people around the world. OPPO’s advanced imaging technology makes it easier than ever to transform these everyday moments into super moments that shine with their natural brilliance.

Recognizing Global Talent with Unprecedented Scope and Scale

This year’s OPPO Photography Awards also feature bigger prizes and more ways to win, with a larger prize pool and a more diverse range of awards on offer. In addition to the prestigious Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards, the 2025 edition introduces Jury’s Choice, Audience’s Choice, Regional Awards, and enhanced Youth recognition to further spotlight diverse talent.

A distinguished judging panel of globally renowned photographers will lead this year’s evaluations, including Magnum Photos’ Alec Soth, Hasselblad Masters Tang Hui, Tina Signesdottir Hult, and Wang Jianjun, top Chinese fashion photographer Trunk Xu, and OPPO Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer Pete Lau.

OPPO Imaging: Unlocking Emotion Beyond the Lens

OPPO is redefining mobile imaging by merging technical excellence with emotional nuance to transform technology into the spark behind every creation.

At the heart of this evolution is OPPO’s pinnacle of mobile imaging capabilities, the LUMO Imaging System. It seamlessly integrates advanced hardware and computational photography to deliver rich tones, nuanced lighting, and cinematic bokeh—turning spontaneous snapshots into emotionally resonant stories.

By blending cutting-edge technology with human-centered design, OPPO’s goal with LUMO is to offer an industry-leading mobile imaging experience, enabling users to capture not only how moments look but also how they feel, while delivering the very best in mobile portrait photography.

Open Call for Entries Until November 20

OPPO invites mobile photographers around the world to seize this unique opportunity to capture their super moments, unleash their creativity, and discover the hidden beauty of everyday life through the lens of their OPPO phones.

The OPPO Photography Awards 2025 are now open for submission until 24:00 UTC+8 on November 20, 2025. Entries can be submitted through the official OPPO LUMO IMAGE website. For more information, please visit the official competition website at https://lumo.oppo.com/en/.

