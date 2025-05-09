Original in STEALTH: GIGABYTE Unveils STEALTH ICE Series with AMD X870, B850 Motherboards and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card

TAIPEI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, continues to redefine DIY PC building with its innovative Project STEALTH, first introduced in 2022. The Project STEALTH concept was the industry’s pioneer in adopting reverse-connector motherboards for a cleaner, more streamlined assembly. Now, responding to the growing demand for all-white and cableless PC builds, GIGABYTE launches the STEALTH ICE Series, featuring the AMD X870 and B850 motherboards alongside the GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card. Together with the GIGABYTE C500 PANORAMIC STEALTH ICE chassis, users can now have a truly pure-white setup with a stunning 270-degree panoramic view.



The Project STEALTH elevates the user experience by moving all connectors to the rear side. This reverse-connector layout enables faster and neater cable management, making it easier for users to assemble and maintain their builds. With more spaces on the front side, users can showcase custom cooling, RGB lighting, and stylish decoration on the builds.

Beyond aesthetics and easier assembly, GIGABYTE ensures that the Project STEALTH build is highly compatible. In addition to supporting its own chassis lineup, GIGABYTE has partnered with over 10 renowned case manufacturers, including Corsair, Fractal Design, Phanteks, and more, to provide reverse-connector-ready cases across more than 20 models. This makes the Project STEALTH the most compatible and flexible solution in the market for cableless PC builds.

Whether you’re a minimalist seeking a clean visual setup or an enthusiast aiming for the pure white gaming rig, the STEALTH ICE Series delivers unmatched elegance and practicality. Experience a new level of PC DIY with Project STEALTH, where aesthetics meet engineering.

For more information, visit the official GIGABYTE website.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/3f46eda5_a3da_424d_a570_05fea78f7c2f.jpg