Savannakhet’s That Nang Lao Stupa Recognized as Local Level National Heritage

That Nang Lao stupa and Thong Na Ngueak were officially recognized as Laos’ local national heritage sites in Savannakhet Province.

On 2 May, Vilabouly District held a cultural ceremony to officially declare the Nang Lao stupa and Thong Na Ngueak (Mermaid Rice Fields) as local-level national heritage sites.

Deputy Governor of Savannakhet Province, Lingthong Saengtavanh, led the ceremony, joined by district chief Valiya Sichanthongthip, local officials, and community members.

That Nang Lao Lao began the restoration in 2017, which was successfully completed within two years. After being proposed as a National Heritage site two years ago, it has now been officially approved, standing as a renewed symbol of spiritual and cultural significance.

Over 1,000 performers participated in the celebration, featuring traditional drum processions from Nam Mahi, Keovilai, and Hai villages, as well as cultural dances performed by local students and the Vilabouly District Women’s Union.

That Nang Lao Stupa

This historic stupa, located about 180 kilometers east of Savannakhet’s provincial capital, carries a rich royal history dating back to the early 1800s.

According to the local legend, during King Anouvong’s reign (1805-1828), Queen Khamphao (his sixth concubine) was sent to govern the area of Mueang Vang-Angkham, now Vilabouly.

When the Queen reached what is now the Phouthai area, Na Te village, her loyal elephant refused to journey further.

Taking this as a sign, she established her settlement there. The local people call her “Nang Lao” (Lao Woman) because she was not of Phouthai descent, and after her death, they built this stupa in her honor.

What makes a stupa special is its northern Lan Xang (now Laos) architectural style, similar to the structure in Luang Prabang, the Queen’s birthplace.

Local traditions continue to honor this legacy. Villagers celebrate an annual festival during the third full moon, commemorating the day of the royal elephant’s death.

The surrounding landscape also preserves this history, approximately 800 meters from the stupa, where the royal elephant’s remains were buried.

Thong Na Ngueak or Mermaid Rice Field

Thong Na Ngueak, which would roughly translate to “Mermaid Rice Field,” a 3.66-hectare site within the Sepon Gold and Silver Concession Area, gained archaeological significance in 2019 when experts discovered over 75,000 artifacts estimated to be 2,500 years old.

These findings portray an important connection between the region’s ancient history and its enduring cultural traditions.

The site’s name comes from local mythology about two serpent-like creatures called “Ngueak” who settled along the Xe Bang Hieng River and the Sekok River after being banished from the Kading River, Bolikhamxai province.

These creatures terrorized nearby villages by demanding annual sacrifices of young virgins, creating such fear that many villagers abandoned their homes.

The situation reached a breaking point when the daughter of a powerful Bru tribal (indigenous ethnic group in Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand) chieftain became a victim. The chieftain enlisted a man named Taluek Nuek to hunt down the “evil” creatures.

After a seven-day search that left holes across what is now called Na Mor, they captured the ngueak pair.

When the female ngueak was killed, her blood stained the mountain red, giving it the name Phu Pha Dang, or “Stain Mountain.” The male, though badly wounded, escaped.

The official recognition of the That Nang Lao​ Stupa and Thong Na Ngueak as local national heritage sites is a significant step in preserving Savannakhet’s cultural and historical legacy.