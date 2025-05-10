Forging an AI Cloud Foundation: Huawei Cloud Accelerates Intelligence with APAC Partners

PHUKET, Thailand , May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 9, Huawei Cloud successfully hosted its APAC Partner Summit 2025 in Thailand, centered around the theme “Go Together, Grow Together” and the transformative power of AI across industries. The conference brought together over 400 partners from more than 10 countries and regions to discuss ecosystem development in the AI era and collectively accelerate intelligence.

In her opening remarks, Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, underscored Huawei Cloud’s strong commitment to collaborating with partners to capitalize on strategic AI opportunities within the Asia Pacific region. Recognizing the growing demand for accelerated AI deployment across government, finance, carrier, and Internet sectors globally, Huawei Cloud is comprehensively enhancing the competitiveness of its AI cloud service products and solutions to empower partners in expanding their market reach. By working closely with partners to co-develop industry-specific solutions and explore high-value application scenarios, Huawei Cloud aims to drive new growth through precise alignment with customer needs. Furthermore, Huawei Cloud has established a dedicated competence center in Asia Pacific to systematically build a robust enablement framework for partners, encompassing technical training, delivery support, and collaborative market initiatives. This strategic investment is designed to enhance partners’ business monetization and ensure their sustainable development.



Jacqueline Shi, President of Global Marketing and Sales Service, Huawei Cloud

Increasing Local Presence, Activating Growth Momentum

As a pivotal engine of global economic expansion, the Asia Pacific region stands as a significant force driving technological innovation and intelligent upgrades. Within this dynamic landscape, characterized by massive digital economy opportunities, Huawei Cloud continues to prioritize localization and technological advancement. It has deployed five Regions and 18 availability zones across Asia Pacific, achieving an impressive 50 ms low-latency network coverage spanning the region. Leveraging its industry-specific expertise, global experience, and ongoing talent development initiatives, Huawei Cloud has become the preferred cloud service provider for leading enterprises. The company’s overall business scale in the region has grown thirtyfold in the past five years, positioning Huawei Cloud as the fastest-growing cloud service provider in Asia Pacific. Currently, Huawei Cloud collaborates with over 2,500 local partners in Asia Pacific. In 2024, partner revenue experienced a substantial 75% increase.

Sunny Shang, President of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific, emphasized: “Huawei Cloud has always recognized the power of a strong ecosystem. Our partners are the core driving force behind our sustained growth.” To further empower partners in accelerating their market expansion within Asia Pacific, he unveiled the Partner Sales Acceleration Program 2.0, a comprehensive initiative providing support across three key pillars: technological innovation, capability enhancement, and resource sharing. This program includes the joint development of 50 industry solutions with partners, backed by millions of dollars in test coupons, the establishment of partner competence centers to strengthen joint go-to-market strategies, a threefold increase in the market development fund (MDF) investment, and an optimized opportunity-sharing mechanism. Through these efforts, Huawei Cloud is working hand-in-hand with its partners to unlock new avenues for growth.



Sunny Shang, President of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific

To expedite the expansion of key industries within Asia Pacific, Huawei Cloud launched the Industry Deep-Dive Initiative, focusing on the Internet, finance, and carrier sectors. Huawei Cloud is committed to collaborating with partners to construct an open, collaborative, and sustainable digital ecosystem, deeply exploring industry value through scenario-specific innovation and achieving a comprehensive upgrade of customer service capabilities.



Industry Deep-Dive Initiative launch ceremony

Forging an AI-Native Cloud to Embrace Intelligence

AI has firmly established itself as the most influential general-purpose technology across industries. Joy Huang, President of Huawei Cloud Strategy & Industry Development, affirmed Huawei Cloud’s dedication to building AI-native cloud services and spearheading intelligent upgrades through its “Cloud for AI” and “AI for Cloud” strategy. Huawei Cloud offers six fundamental capabilities to support both customers’ intelligent transformation and a thriving partner ecosystem: high-quality, secure, and stable cloud services; global cloud infrastructure KooVerse; cloud native technologies; AI powered by foundational technologies; data-AI convergence based on a knowledge lake; and seamless cloud-network-device synergy.



Joy Huang, President of Strategy & Industry Development, Huawei Cloud

William Fang, Huawei Cloud Chief Product Officer, detailed how Huawei Cloud is reshaping cloud infrastructure through full-stack innovation with its AI-native cloud. To address the demands of massive computing power, Huawei Cloud provides AI-native infrastructure CloudMatrix, AI-native storage, and distributed cloud solutions for diverse scenarios. Furthermore, Huawei Cloud integrates Pangu models with specialized expertise and data across product R&D, data governance, security, and service O&M. These innovations are designed to enable enterprises to seamlessly incorporate AI technologies into their core business processes. Underpinned by new AI computing centers strategically located in Asia Pacific, Huawei Cloud is empowering Asia Pacific enterprises to develop and scale their AI services natively on the cloud.



William Fang, Chief Product Officer, Huawei Cloud

At the conference, Huawei Cloud introduced the APAC AI Pioneer Plan to foster AI technology innovation and solution development in collaboration with ecosystem partners, in an effort to accelerate the widespread adoption of AI technologies throughout the Asia Pacific region.



Huawei Cloud APAC AI Pioneer Plan launch ceremony

Building a Thriving Ecosystem by All, for All

In the AI era, a vibrant ecosystem is paramount for maintaining competitive edge and ensuring sustainable development. Ken Kang, President of Huawei Cloud Global Ecosystem, emphasized that the AI ecosystem will be the defining force shaping the future of the intelligent world. Huawei Cloud’s long-term investments in core technologies and ecosystem building are focused on creating an open, full-stack ecosystem encompassing everything from model development to application implementation around AI cloud services. This strategy aims to empower partners with differentiated competitiveness, drive cross-industry AI applications, and unlock significant growth potential.



Ken Kang, President of Huawei Cloud Global Ecosystem

Yu Liang, Director of Huawei Cloud Overseas Cloud Ecosystem Development & Operation, articulated Huawei Cloud’s ecosystem philosophy centered on collaborative development, sales, and marketing for mutual success. Huawei Cloud is committed to working alongside partners to expedite the creation of AI-driven industry capabilities, with an emphasis on developing scenario-specific joint solutions. Through the PCE program, Huawei Cloud facilitates opportunity sharing, unlocks access to valuable markets, and ensures the collective success across the ecosystem. Moreover, Huawei Cloud will continue to refine its enablement framework, collaborating with leading local universities and enterprises to cultivate virtual human talent, thereby establishing a robust foundation for the ecosystem’s future.



Yu Liang, Director of Huawei Cloud Overseas Cloud Ecosystem Development & Operation

Dale Chen, Director of Partner Development, Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific, outlined Huawei Cloud’s Asia Pacific partner strategy, which centers on two key priorities: diving into industries and creating more value. The first is to deepen joint innovation within key industries such as Internet, finance, and carriers, establish an Asia Pacific industry ecosystem alliance, and cultivate a robust industry developer ecosystem. The second priority is to enhance the partner sales acceleration program through four key initiatives: precision marketing, partner-centric GTM, TAM support, and healthy market, thereby systematically improving partners’ service delivery capabilities.



Dale Chen, Director of Partner Development, Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific

Jet Liu, Director of Huawei Public Cloud Operations, highlighted in his presentation that the rapid advancements in AI are empowering SMBs with equitable access to foundation model technologies. However, he noted that many enterprises encounter challenges related to data and service integration. To address these hurdles, Huawei Cloud has launched All-scenario LLM Solution for SMBs, leveraging Flexus, a tailored offering for SMBs, and Dify, a widely adopted open-source AI application development platform. The high-availability Dify mitigates open-source risks and performance limitations for enterprises. Furthermore, the RAG solution allows businesses to swiftly implement chat functionalities leveraging their internal knowledge libraries. Foundation model scenario innovation empowers enterprises to seamlessly integrate these models into practical business applications. Huawei Cloud’s vision is to enable SMBs to effortlessly utilize AI models on its platform, inviting more partners and customers to collaborate on AI model scenario innovation and achieve accelerated business growth on Huawei Cloud.



Jet Liu, Director of Huawei Public Cloud Operations

Guided by the principles of joint construction, open sharing, and shared success, Huawei Cloud is steadily cultivating a healthy and sustainable ecosystem. Currently, Huawei Cloud has more than 45,000 partners and more than 12,000 KooGallery offerings. At the conference, partners including AIS, Orange Business, SCash Global, MFEC, Silverlake, OnePro Cloud, Automated Systems, Promes, and Chulalongkorn University shared their successful collaborations with Huawei Cloud, highlighting joint innovation initiatives and business implementation progress, and showcasing the tangible achievements of Huawei Cloud’s ecosystem collaboration. Looking ahead, Huawei Cloud remains committed to working closely with its partners to ground technologies in local needs, build a thriving ecosystem, and accelerate the intelligent transformation of industries.