Graid Technology to Showcase Breakthrough AI and HPC Storage Solutions with Leading Partners at AI EXPO KOREA 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Graid Technology is pleased to announce its participation in AI EXPO KOREA 2025, Asia’s premier artificial intelligence exhibition, held from May 14–16 at COEX Hall A in Seoul. During this prestigious event, Graid will showcase its comprehensive solutions in AI and high-performance computing (HPC) storage, demonstrating how SupremeRAID™ is revolutionizing data infrastructure for next-generation workloads. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2021, Graid Technology has quickly become a trailblazer in the storage industry, pioneering GPU-based RAID data protection acceleration, which offers unparalleled speed, security, and reliability—outpacing traditional RAID technologies.



SupremeRAID™ featured at AI expo Korea 2025

Backed by two U.S. patents, Graid’s technology excels in both speed and security. The first patent,Data Transmission and Protection System and Method Thereof, introduces a GPU-based RAID controller that eliminates data bottlenecks between applications and SSDs, significantly enhancing transfer speeds compared to traditional solutions. The second patent, granted in April 2025, Distributed Journaling for Write Operations to RAID Systems, focuses on a breakthrough in data integrity, ensuring critical data is protected and quickly recoverable in the event of a system crash or unexpected shutdown—setting a new benchmark for RAID data protection.

Graid Technology will also highlight its edge-to-cloud strategy, delivering next-generation infrastructure across the AI pipeline. On the edge, Graid will unveil one of the most powerful edge computing workstations, Supreme100, at the show—supporting eight Gen5 NVMe SSDs and a 450W GPU, the system delivers transfer speeds up to 100GB/s, with quiet acoustics suitable for office environments. In the cloud, Graid’s HPC cluster solution integrates the SR-1010 with BeeGFS over InfiniBand, achieving 80GB/s speeds with scalable capacity and linear performance. Built-in high-availability (HA) services reduce infrastructure costs while maintaining optimal uptime—ideal for AI, HPC, and ML workloads.

At AI expo Korea, Graid will collaborate with leading partners Infinitix and Teratec to present a comprehensive AI ecosystem. Infinitix will showcase its flagship platform AI-Stack, which enhances GPU resource utilization across AI development and deployment workflows. Widely adopted across industries including finance, healthcare, and semiconductors, Infinitix is making its AI EXPO debut, emphasizing its strategic expansion in Korea. Teratec, a leading Korean technology provider, specializes in HPC, enterprise networking, and IT infrastructure, delivering integrated platforms that power scalable AI and analytics solutions for local enterprises.

Visit Graid Technology at Booth K27 to discover how next-gen storage and infrastructure are powering the future of AI.