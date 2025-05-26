Tanzania’s New Foreign Policy Signals Strategic Expansion of South-South Partnerships with Asia

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA – EQS Newswire – 26 May 2025 – The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania has launched its revised National Foreign Policy 2021 (2024 edition), reinforcing the country’s commitment to deeper South-South cooperation, especially with China and India. The policy reflects Tanzania’s focus on economic diplomacy, cultural exchange, digital cooperation, and sustainable development.

The launch event was held on 19 May at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, and officiated by H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania. It was also attended by Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, members of the Diplomatic Corps, senior government officials, and representatives from the private sector.

In her keynote address, President Samia said the revised policy marks a critical step in reaffirming Tanzania’s position in a changing world. “There have been a lot of changes since we introduced the national foreign policy 24 years ago in 2001. The new policy takes into account the shift in areas such as the blue and digital economy, and the creative and entertainment industry,” she said.

The updated policy provides a clear roadmap for international engagement, grounded in national interests and guided by principle. “This policy speaks on who we are as a nation—firm in our values, proactive in our diplomacy, and committed to constructive partnerships that advance peace, security, and shared prosperity,” President Samia affirmed.

Tanzania enjoys long-standing historical ties with China and India, dating back to the leadership of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Chairman Mao Tse Tung, and Indira Gandhi. These relationships have matured into comprehensive partnerships over the past decades.

President Samia’s state visit to China in November 2022 was a defining moment in bilateral relations. Invited by President Xi Jinping, the visit upgraded ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest diplomatic status in Tanzania’s foreign policy framework. Agreements signed included:

A US$297.64 million soft loan for rural communication infrastructure,

A US$24.86 million grant for the expansion of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute,

A US$58.3 million loan for upgrades to Zanzibar Airport,

Market access approvals for Tanzanian avocados and aquatic products.

In October 2023, President Samia visited India where she and President Droupadi Murmu jointly launched the Tanzania–India Strategic Partnership, expanding cooperation in health, education, agriculture, water, defense, and ICT.

During the September 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Samia secured RMB 200 million (approx. TZS 76 billion) in support for development projects and negotiated enhanced access to China’s US$50 billion financing and investment package. She also advanced agreements on the TAZARA railway and tariff-free exports.

President Samia has also cultivated strong relations with Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, tapping into Asia’s economic momentum. These efforts have opened Tanzanian products to new markets, attracted high-impact investments, and fostered knowledge exchange.

During her state visit to Indonesia in January 2024, she signed seven agreements in diplomacy, trade, energy, agriculture, education, and pharmaceuticals. A business forum in Jakarta drew over 300 Indonesian investors, reflecting Tanzania’s growing economic appeal.

Tanzania’s foreign policy tradition has long been rooted in non-alignment and Pan-African solidarity, especially under President Nyerere. The 2001 update under President Benjamin Mkapa marked a shift toward economic diplomacy. The 2025 revision builds on this foundation with a more integrated, innovation-driven and globally oriented approach.

Shortly after taking office in 2021, President Samia introduced the 4Rs philosophy—Reconciliation, Resilience, Reform, and Rebuilding—to guide governance and diplomacy. Through this framework, she has unified the nation, addressed global health and economic challenges, modernized foreign policy practice, and repositioned Tanzania as a respected regional and global actor.

According to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, the revised policy focuses on ten strategic areas:

Economic Diplomacy – Strengthening investment and trade partnerships. Peace and Security – Supporting conflict prevention and counter-terrorism. Strategic Treaty Management – Ratification and domestication of treaties. Global Engagement – Active participation in regional and international organizations. Kiswahili Diplomacy – Promoting Kiswahili as a tool of cultural and political influence. Resource Mobilization – Securing funding for key development sectors. Blue Economy – Unlocking marine and coastal economic potential. Diaspora Engagement – Facilitating participation of Tanzanians abroad. Human Rights and Governance – Promoting democratic values in line with the Constitution. Climate Leadership – Advancing environmental protection and climate action.

President Samia has prioritized meaningful diaspora participation. At the heart of this is the proposed Special Status for Tanzanians abroad, allowing them to own land, register businesses, and invest without renouncing foreign citizenship. Amendments to the Land Act and Immigration Act have already been submitted to Parliament to support this transformative reform.

Tanzania’s revised National Foreign Policy is both a reflection of its rich diplomatic legacy and a blueprint for future global engagement. Through enhanced cooperation with China, India, and other South-South partners, President Samia has positioned Tanzania to thrive as a stable, confident, and connected player in the global arena.

Image Caption (1): H.E. Amb. Mindi Kasiga, Director of Communication at the Government Communications Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African cooperation speaking at the Tanzania Foreign Policy 2024 Launch event in Dar es Salaam recently

Image Caption (2): H.E. Amb. Samwel William Shelukindo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation addresses attendees at the launch of the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) event in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (3): H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council speaks during celebrations to mark the official launch of the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (4): Young Tanzanian singers entertain the audience during celebrations to launch the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) recently in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (5): H.E. Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete former President of the United Republic of Tanzania (centre) with H.E. Amb. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation at an event to mark the launch of Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (6): H.E. Amb. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo speaking at the launch of the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Image Caption (7): H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania addressing attendees at an event to officially launch the Tanzania Foreign Policy (2024) held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania recently

