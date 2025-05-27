TAIPEI CITY, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Calling all Global Innovators! The Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH), under the Taipei City Department of Economic Development (DOED), is thrilled to announce the “AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest,” welcoming AI startups from across the globe to collaborate and redefine the future.



AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest: Open Call for Applications From Now Until June 30th

AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest applications are open for submission and accepted until June 30, 2025, Taipei Time (UTC+8). Don’t miss this chance to showcase your innovative ideas and be part of the forefront of AI innovation in Taipei.

To foster international talent exchange and industry collaboration, TEH is committed to advancing AI innovation, a key driver of economic growth and complex problem-solving. Through the “AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest,” we aim to attract top AI talent and startups, encouraging collaboration and unlocking new opportunities in Taipei.

This year, TEH has invited prestigious industry leaders and venture capital firms, including ASUS and SYSTEX, to serve as judges. International startups are encouraged to participate and develop market expansion plans targeting Taiwan. The 6 selected teams will be invited to Taipei for a Demo Day and business trip in late October, with travel and accommodation expenses fully covered by TEH, offering a unique opportunity to connect with potential partners and investors in Taiwan.

During their stay, customized matchmaking sessions and business itineraries will be arranged, facilitating networking and collaboration with Taipei-based companies, venture capital firms, and other key stakeholders.

The AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest offers 6 global entrepreneurs a platform to exchange ideas, learn from leading AI experts, and forge partnerships with future collaborators and investors in Taiwan. Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming Demo Day, where top teams will showcase their innovative solutions in Taipei. Together, we look forward to building a brighter, AI-driven future.

About Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH):

TEH, which was established in 2021, is a government-backed international community for innovative talents in Taipei. The goals include supporting foreign startups to soft-land in Taipei through online/offline programs like networking events, boot camps, pitch contests, match-makings, and Demo Day. For more information on our activities, please visit our official Facebook page at [Link] or our LinkedIn page at [Link].