RayNeo Launches X3 Pro: Redefining AR with Cutting-Edge Tech

SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RayNeo, a trailblazer in consumer AR technology, today unveiled its revolutionary product lineup at the “See the Extraordinary” launch event, marking China’s ascendancy in the global XR arena. The groundbreaking Spatial Computing Glasses X3 Pro, next-gen portable cinema Air 3s series, and AI-enhanced shooting glasses V3 Slim demonstrate RayNeo’s full-stack ecosystem capabilities, setting new benchmarks for AI+AR integration in consumer electronics.

At the event, RayNeo’s founder and CEO, Howie Li, announced that in the first quarter of 2025, RayNeo achieved a 45% market share in China’s online AR/AI glasses market, leading the industry by a significant margin. Additionally, RayNeo V3 captured a 95% market share in China’s AI camera glasses market, while RayNeo Air 3 remained the top-selling product for 20 consecutive weeks. According to the “China XR Device Retail Market Tracking Report” by market research firm RUNTO, RayNeo held a 50% market share in the domestic online market for similar products in the first quarter.

With such remarkable achievements, RayNeo is driving the industry forward with its cutting-edge products. The X3 Pro, as a milestone product in the industry, successfully overcomes five major core technological challenges: chips, interaction, spatial computing, weight, and optical display. It also introduces the world’s first visual Live AI and AI Agent App Store, seamlessly integrating AI into users’ daily lives.

The X3 Pro’s optical breakthrough stems from a collaboration with Applied Materials, integrating nano-lithography waveguides with RayNeo’s self-developed world’s smallest Micro-LED light engine to deliver a cinematic 43-inch 16.7M-color 3D display. Remarkably, this visual powerhouse is encased in an aerospace-grade magnesium-titanium alloy body weighing merely 76g – outperforming conventional prescription glasses in both capability and portability.

In terms of spatial perception, RayNeo X3 Pro is equipped with the RayNeo Imaging Plus system, which can control spatial positioning errors within 5‰, enabling the glasses to have a widely applicable spatial recognition capability. Regarding interaction, RayNeo X3 Pro has for the first time achieved Apple Watch control and supports a combination of various interaction methods such as temple five-dimensional navigation, voice, and mobile phone linkage, greatly improving interaction efficiency.

RayNeo X3 Pro is powered by the first-generation Qualcomm® AR1 platform and uses an aerospace-grade magnesium alloy frame and titanium alloy hinge, combining high strength with strong support characteristics. Thanks to this, RayNeo X3 Pro, while maintaining leading performance, still keeps the weight at 76g, making it one of the world’s lightest full-color AR glasses, providing users with a light and burden-free wearing experience.

In addition to significant hardware performance improvements, RayNeo X3 Pro has also seen a comprehensive evolution in its application ecosystem. The newly equipped RayNeoOS 2.0 system integrates a variety of practical functions such as AI translation, spatial navigation, AI recording, call transcription, and first-person photography and video recording, offering users a smarter and more convenient experience.

In terms of AI capabilities, RayNeo X3 Pro has also taken a crucial step forward. The product is equipped with a first-person multimodal large model exclusively customized by Tongyi, becoming one of the first AR glasses in the world to support visual Live AI interaction. Whether walking, dining, or conversing, users can ask questions at any time and receive instant intelligent feedback. At the same time, RayNeo has also launched the AI Agent App Store, featuring a wide range of AI agents such as DeepSeek, liquor recognition, luxury goods recognition, English tutoring, and mock interviews, truly integrating AI into daily life like air. To further expand application boundaries, RayNeo X3 Pro has also launched the “RayNeo AR App Virtual Machine” for the first time, achieving deep integration of the Android and AR glasses ecosystems. The first batch supports more than 30 mainstream APPs such as Douyin, Bilibili, and Honor of Kings, providing users with a more natural and efficient cross-platform interaction experience.

Furthermore, RayNeo announced partnerships with Alibaba Cloud, AutoNavi, Ant Group, and other companies. Both parties will conduct in-depth cooperation in multiple fields such as AI and AR glasses map navigation, visual and information services, and AI Agent, jointly exploring new application scenarios of spatial computing technology in intelligent travel and urban life, and promoting AI + AR technology to a broader consumer market.

From spatial computing breakthroughs to accessible entertainment tech, RayNeo’s “hardware-ecosystem dual engine” strategy positions China at the forefront of the global XR revolution. As featherweight AR glasses transcend performance limits, RayNeo isn’t just selling devices – it’s scripting the next chapter of human-machine coexistence.