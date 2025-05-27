Solid Innovation for Green Tomorrow! XCMG Excavator Hosts 7th International Customer Festival in Xuzhou

XUZHOU, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 7th XCMG International Customer Festival was held in Xuzhou, China, at XCMG’s state-of-the-art intelligent excavator manufacturing hub. The event highlighted next-generation smart, application-specific, and eco-conscious solutions through product showcases, hands-on demonstrations, and collaborative technical exchanges. Industry partners and customers from across the globe gathered to explore the latest innovations driving sustainable construction practices.



XCMG Excavator Hosts 7th International Customer Festival in Xuzhou

From Achievements to Co-Creation: XCMG Debuts Full Line of Low-Emission Excavators

At the event, XCMG Excavator introduced 10 next-generation models powered by battery electric, and hybrid. Ranging from 1.5 to 70 tons, this comprehensive lineup underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to green transformation and robust sustainable product portfolio, in support of China’s Dual-Carbon goals.

In the live demonstration zone, customers test-drove the XE215EV electric excavator and praised its seamless maneuverability, responsive powertrain, and quiet operation — capabilities that align with today’s demands for productivity and operator comfort on job sites.

Of note, customers from Northern Europe participated in technical discussions with XCMG’s R&D team to refine machine functionalities and explore technological improvements. The collaboration is aimed at developing tailored solutions that address evolving market requirements worldwide.

From Products to Jobsite Solutions: XCMG Excavator Creates Real-World Operator Experiences

“I’ve operated the XE135F in Indonesia’s rainforests—it’s incredibly intuitive and adaptable,” an Indonesian customer remarked at the forestry equipment exhibit, drawing enthusiastic nods from other attendees. The event featured scenario-based zones showcasing static displays of forestry machinery, material handling solutions, and multi-attachment applications, alongside live demonstrations of earthmoving and steep-slope operations. The simulations gave customers a chance to evaluate the performance and durability of XCMG excavators in challenging field conditions.

Interactive operator challenges, including “Excavator Basketball” and “Precision Hoop Drills”, energized attendees. A participant skillfully navigated the XE60G compact excavator to back-to-back victories in a precision control contest, drawing roars of approval. These innovative, hands-on activities deepened customer engagement, underscoring the machines’ exceptional performance and operational excellence.

From Collaboration to Shared Success: XCMG Excavator Paves the Way for Global Partnership Growth

At the festival, one of XCMG’s Indonesian distributors reflected on their two-decade partnership, noting that since the first equipment delivery in 2005, the alliance has deployed over 8,000 units. He cited XCMG’s relentless innovation and custom-engineered solutions as key drivers for their continued collaboration.

XCMG Excavator also hosted dedicated dealer workshops focused on equipment applications, market insights, and strategies for aftersales support. Looking ahead, XCMG Excavator reaffirmed its commitment to global collaboration, building on its “Scenario + Product” approach to convert customer needs into shared value and sustainable growth.

For more information of XCMG Excavator, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/solution/excavatots.htm.