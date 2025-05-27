T’way Air Expands Taiwan Region Network with Jeju-Kaohsiung Service

Four Times Weekly Flights Connecting Southern Taiwan region with Korea’s Island Paradise

KAOHSIUNG, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — T’way Air, South Korea’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced its new Jeju-Kaohsiung service, creating a direct link between Taiwan region‘s vibrant south and Korea’s renowned island retreat.

Since its inaugural flight on April 22, the service operates four times weekly – Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays – using Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The flight departs Jeju at 11:05 a.m. and arrives in Kaohsiung by 12:40 p.m. local time, maximizing leisure time for holiday travelers. The return flight leaves Kaohsiung at 1:40 p.m. and touches down in Jeju at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are now available on the official T’way Air website.

This Jeju–Kaohsiung link marks T’way Air’s third direct connection between southern Taiwan region and Korea—joining its Gimpo–Kaohsiung and Incheon–Kaohsiung routes. It also expands the broader Taiwan region–Korea network to include Gimpo–Songshan; Jeju–Taipei; Daegu–Taipei; and Incheon–Taichung services. The expanded network meets rising travel demand and offers passengers greater flexibility when planning their itineraries.

Travelers from Kaohsiung can now reach Jeju island’s most iconic attractions – climb Hallasan’s summit, explore the scenic Jeju Olle trails or relax on Hamdeok Beach – without connecting through Seoul. Likewise, Jeju residents enjoy direct service to Kaohsiung, where they can immerse themselves in vibrant cultural venues, stroll the modern port district and browse its famous night markets to experience southern Taiwan region‘s warmth and traditions.

“With the launch of our Jeju–Kaohsiung service, we are delighted to bring Jeju’s natural wonders even closer to our Taiwanese guests – and to introduce the rich culture of southern Taiwan region to Jeju islanders,” said Hong-Geun Jeong, CEO of T’way Air. “We remain committed to safe, reliable operations and to fostering tourism and cultural exchange between these two extraordinary destinations.”

T’way Air currently serves 50 destinations globally and plans to further expand its network. For more information, visit T’way Air official website: https://www.twayair.com/.

About T’way Air

T’way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T’way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330s. T’way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

