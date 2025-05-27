World’s First Post-Quantum Cybersecurity ASICs: Slovak Pioneer Revolutionizes Defense Tech at DSEI Japan 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN – EQS Newswire – 27 May 2025 – Decent Cybersecurity, the only Slovak company with its own stand at DSEI Japan 2025, has successfully positioned itself for expansion into the Japanese and broader Asian markets with its cutting-edge post-quantum cryptography solutions.

At the prestigious defense exhibition held in Chiba from May 21-23, the company showcased three of its flagship post-quantum cryptography technologies: SpaceShield STM, DroneCrypt UTM, and the QuantumProof Protocol—all designed to address the growing threat quantum computing poses to traditional encryption systems.

“The response has exceeded our expectations,” said Matej Michalko, CEO of Decent Cybersecurity. “Decision-makers from Japan’s defense, aerospace, and government sectors have shown genuine interest in our quantum-resistant solutions, recognizing the urgent need to prepare critical infrastructure for the post-quantum era.”

In a significant development, Decent Cybersecurity, with the support of the Slovak government, is exploring the opportunity to manufacture the world’s first 2nm post-quantum ASIC microchips in Japan, potentially cooperating with Rapidus Corporation . This collaboration would represent a revolutionary advancement in quantum-resistant hardware security, combining Decent Cybersecurity’s post-quantum cryptographic expertise with Rapidus’s cutting-edge 2nm semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to create the world’s first 2nm post-quantum cryptography ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits).

The potential partnership aligns perfectly with Rapidus’s mission to establish Japan as a leader in next-generation semiconductor manufacturing. With the Japanese government having allocated 802.5 billion yen (US$5.4 billion) in subsidies for Rapidus in fiscal year 2025, and the company’s pilot line testing having begun on April 1, the timing for such a collaboration appears optimal.

The company’s stand (H7-158) attracted significant attention, including a visit from the Slovak ambassador to Japan, H.E. Ivan Surkoš, demonstrating official support for the company’s strategic expansion into East Asia: “The participation of Decent Cybersecurity company at the DSEI in Japan is a testament to Slovakia’s dynamic innovation ecosystem and our commitment to excellence in digital security. As a leader in post-quantum cryptographic solutions, Decent Cybersecurity showcases the ingenuity and advanced capabilities of Slovak enterprises, reinforcing our nation’s position at the forefront of technological progress. We are proud to support their efforts in shaping the future of cybersecurity and fostering international collaboration in this critical field.”

This successful showing comes at a critical time, as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized in his keynote speech the importance of international technology cooperation for regional security. “No country can defend itself alone,” Ishiba stated, highlighting the need for collaborative approaches to emerging threats—precisely the space where Decent Cybersecurity operates.

With NATO, EU, and national security clearances at the “Secret” level, Decent Cybersecurity brings both innovation and trustworthiness to the table. The company’s participation aligns perfectly with Japan’s increasing focus on cybersecurity as part of its defense strategy, particularly as quantum computing advances threaten to render current encryption methods obsolete.

“Our vision extends beyond mere transactions—we’re committed to establishing ourselves as a trusted security partner deeply integrated within East Asia’s defense ecosystem,” Michalko emphasized. “We’re currently evaluating options for a permanent Japanese office that would enhance our ability to deliver tailored solutions and responsive support to clients throughout the region.”

As the only Slovak participant among 290+ exhibitors at an event hosting more than 8,000 attendees and 500 VIPs from 78 countries, Decent Cybersecurity has successfully planted its flag in the Indo-Pacific cybersecurity market, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.

About DSEI Japan

DSEI Japan is the only large-scale, fully integrated defense event in Japan, sponsored by the DSEI Japan Executive Committee. With over 8,000 attendees from 78 countries, 500+ VIPs, and 290+ exhibiting companies, it serves as the premier platform for connecting global defense and security sectors with Japanese and Asian defense communities.

About Decent Cybersecurity

Decent Cybersecurity is a Slovak company specializing in post-quantum cryptography and blockchain security solutions. Founded in 2015 by Matej Michalko, it holds “Secret” level security clearances from NATO, the EU, and national authorities. The company operates internationally with offices across five European countries and is registered with both the European Space Agency and European Commission. Decent Cybersecurity is a founding member of the Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic.

About Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Tokyo

The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Tokyo, being an integral part of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, represents Slovak diplomatic interests in Japan and promotes bilateral relations between the two countries. It provides consular services to Slovak citizens and supports Slovak businesses seeking to enter the Japanese market. The Embassy actively facilitates economic diplomacy, particularly in innovative sectors including cybersecurity, helping Slovak companies establish valuable connections with Japanese stakeholders.