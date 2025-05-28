Dreame Mart Opens First U.S. Store, Bringing a New Era of Art Toys to Los Angeles

BREA, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new wave of art toy culture has arrived in the U.S. with the opening of a next-generation designer toy concept store at 1065 Brea Mall, Store #2022A, Brea, California. Just weeks after the first concept store debuted near Beijing’s Birds Nest National Stadium, this marks the brand’s first location in North America, signaling the start of a global movement.



Dreame Mart opens its first U.S. store in Brea, California, featuring art toys in an immersive setting.

The store reimagines the traditional retail experience by fusing artistic expression and advanced technology assistance. From interactive installations to AI-assisted design, visitors are invited into a world where creativity and innovation meet. “This isn’t just about collecting,” said Qevin Leung, Head of Global Business Development. “It’s about introducing new ideas to how people engage with art toys—through collaborative experiences, storytelling, and community.”

Spearheaded by a team of industry pioneers, many of whom come from leading collectible companies, the brand draws on deep expertise and a forward-thinking approach to create emotionally resonant, tech-enhanced products. With a foundation rooted in artistic collaboration and boundary-breaking design, the California location offers a glimpse into the future of collectibles culture.

This U.S. store opening marks a key step in the brand’s international expansion strategy and reinforces its mission to reshape the global designer toy landscape.

