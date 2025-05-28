OSL Wealth Debuts Stablecoin Yield-Generating Product via Ethena

TL;DR: OSL Wealth Partnership with Ethena, giving institutional clients dollar-pegged stability, auto-compounding on-chain yield, and daily liquidity.

HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Wealth , under OSL Group , announces a new yield-generating product that seamlessly channels the performance of Ethena Labs’ Staked USDe (sUSDe) to OSL’s professional and institutional clients.

Clients simply trade through OSL’s OTC desk—using USD or USDT—and receive an instrument that (i) auto-compounds historically low-to-mid-teen net APY into its price, (ii) maintains constant 1:1 redemption into USDe for dollar stability, (iii) offers business-day subscriptions and redemptions with no lock-ups or performance fees, and (iv) is safeguarded around the clock in OSL’s segregated, insured custody.

sUSDe is the reward-bearing version of Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin, USDe. By pairing ETH collateral with short perpetual-futures hedges, the underlying protocol harvests funding-rate income and staking rewards, compounding them into the token’s value while preserving a 1:1 dollar peg. OSL Wealth now wraps that mechanism inside its own regulated offering, so clients can benefit from sUSDe’s yield without managing staking wallets, on-chain hedges, or complex custody flows.

Tony Luk, Head of OSL Wealth stated, “Our clients want dollar stability that earns a real return, delivered through an institution they already trust. By integrating sUSDe under OSL’s compliance, custody, and security framework, we’ve turned a technically demanding DeFi strategy into a turnkey income product.”

“OSL has set the bar for regulated digital asset services in Asia,” noted Steven Shi, Head of Institutional Growth, Ethena Labs. “Their adoption of sUSDe brings our yield-bearing stablecoin to an audience that demands both transparency and institutional-grade safeguards.”

¹ Past performance is not indicative of future results. Yield fluctuates with perp-funding rates and staking returns.

About OSL Hong Kong

As a subsidiary of the publicly listed OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK ), OSL Digital Securities is Hong Kong’s first and most established SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Operating since 2018, the platform provides institutional-grade digital asset services to corporations, financial institutions, professional and retail investors.

OSL Hong Kong delivers services across five core domains: OTC brokerage, Omnibus broker solutions, custody, wealth management, and retail services. The OTC brokerage services provide 24/7 high-liquidity crypto trading with fiat on/off-ramp services. Custody solutions feature client-asset segregated wallet management backed by US$1 billion insurance coverage. The wealth management suite offers crypto investments to traditional investors, including tokenised treasuries, RWAs, structured crypto products, and quant investment strategies. Retail services bring institution-grade security and crypto access to professional and retail investors.

As a pioneer in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy, OSL Group adheres to its core concept: Open, Secure, and Licensed, empowering the next generation of global financial infrastructure. In addition to Hong Kong, OSL Group expands operations under full regulatory compliance in Japan, Australia, Europe and beyond.

For more information, visit osl.com .

About Ethena Labs

Ethena is the protocol behind USDe, the third-largest and fastest growing USD-denominated crypto asset in history. Ethena has $6.2 billion in TVL today, alongside integrations with some of the largest centralized exchanges and major DeFi applications. Ethena Labs, a contributor to the protocol, is backed by Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Dragonfly, Binance Labs, Bybit and OKX among others.