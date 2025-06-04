AXA Launches “Max Goal II Insurance Plan”

Shortest guaranteed breakeven timeframe and market-first Wealth Master Service to empower High-Net-Worth Individuals to secure and grow their wealth across generations

HONG KONG, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) has launched the new “Max Goal II Insurance Plan” (“Max Goal II”), featuring the shortest guaranteed breakeven timeframe of 5 years in the market[1] , along with competitive total returns. The plan is complemented by the market-first[2] Wealth Master Service[3], and offers various unique capabilities for wealth distribution and succession. It provides customers with flexible wealth management solutions to achieve long-term assets appreciation and wealth transfer across generations.

Janet Lee, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “Global geopolitical instability has led to market volatility, impacting the stable growth of family assets. In response, we are introducing the new ‘Max Goal II Insurance Plan’, which offers a ‘short guaranteed breakeven timeframe’ with ample liquidity for our customers. With highly competitive total returns, this plan empowers customers to achieve steady growth in volatile markets while optimising cash flow management. Furthermore, we recognise the importance of wealth succession planning for High-Net-Worth customers. Therefore, this product features a trust-like wealth inheritance and management structure, along with the market-first Wealth Master Service, allowing customers to allocate their wealth and manage succession planning with flexibility and precision.”

“Max Goal II” offers the following key features to meet customers’ diverse needs across Elevate, Master and Bequeath:

1. Elevate: Guaranteed breakeven timeframe of 5 years

Rapid breakeven : The guaranteed cash value at the commencement of the policy equals to 81% of the single premium. By the 5 th policy anniversary, the guaranteed cash value will reach 100% of the single premium.

: The guaranteed cash value at the commencement of the policy equals to 81% of the single premium. By the 5 policy anniversary, the guaranteed cash value will reach 100% of the single premium. Terminal Dividend : Starting from the 3 rd policy anniversary, “Max Goal II” offers a non-guaranteed terminal dividend, allowing the policy to achieve total breakeven by the 4 th policy anniversary, and further enhancing potential wealth growth and accumulation over the medium to long term.

: Starting from the 3 policy anniversary, “Max Goal II” offers a non-guaranteed terminal dividend, allowing the policy to achieve total breakeven by the 4 policy anniversary, and further enhancing potential wealth growth and accumulation over the medium to long term. Lock-in gains: From the 5th policy anniversary onwards, customers have the flexibility to exercise the terminal dividend lock-in option[4], converting non-guaranteed dividends into guaranteed returns via the lock-in account and earn interests. Customer can withdraw the value of the terminal dividend lock-in account at any time to meet their financial needs and goals.

2. Master: First ever Wealth Master Service for tailoring wealth distribution

Market-first [2] Wealth Master Service [3] : In addition to one-off partial withdrawals, customers can make periodic withdrawals through the Wealth Master Service [3] , where they can set the withdrawal amount and period, and nominate up to 3 recipients to receive the withdrawal proceeds, enabling hassle-free allocation of wealth to family and loved ones.

: In addition to one-off partial withdrawals, customers can make periodic withdrawals through the Wealth Master Service , where they can set the withdrawal amount and period, and nominate up to 3 recipients to receive the withdrawal proceeds, enabling hassle-free allocation of wealth to family and loved ones. Flexi Segregation Option[5]:Customers may split their policies as many times as they want, for optimal family wealth allocation strategically, fulfilling customers’ financial needs and goals in different life stages.

3. Bequeath: Seamlessly achieving succession planning, as well as comprehensive wealth inheritance and management structure

Heritage Protector Option [6] : Customers can select a succession event option and appoint a contingent owner and interim owner [7] to safeguard the policy and ensure a smooth transition of policy ownership, mitigating inheritance risks. If the succession event occurs before the contingent owner has reached the designated age, the interim owner [7] will hold and manage the policy with granted policy rights pre-specified by the customer before the contingent owner assumes policy ownership after attaining the designated age, ensuring wealth is passed on in accordance with customer’s intention.

: Customers can select a succession event option and appoint a contingent owner and interim owner to safeguard the policy and ensure a smooth transition of policy ownership, mitigating inheritance risks. If the succession event occurs before the contingent owner has reached the designated age, the interim owner will hold and manage the policy with granted policy rights pre-specified by the customer before the contingent owner assumes policy ownership after attaining the designated age, ensuring wealth is passed on in accordance with customer’s intention. Flexi Continuation Option/Change of insured : Customers may apply to designate one contingent insured [8] and assign a portion of policy value to be accumulated further. In the unfortunate event of the death of the insured, the designated contingent insured will become the new insured, and the pre-assigned portion of the policy value will continue to accumulate for future generations. The remaining portion of the policy will be payable in the form of compassionate benefit in a lump sum to the designated beneficiary. In addition, customer may change the insured of the policy for an unlimited number of times, which will not affect the policy values under the policy, ensuing that the policy value can be passed on to the next generation.

: Customers may apply to designate one contingent insured and assign a portion of policy value to be accumulated further. In the unfortunate event of the death of the insured, the designated contingent insured will become the new insured, and the pre-assigned portion of the policy value will continue to accumulate for future generations. The remaining portion of the policy will be payable in the form of compassionate benefit in a lump sum to the designated beneficiary. In addition, customer may change the insured of the policy for an unlimited number of times, which will not affect the policy values under the policy, ensuing that the policy value can be passed on to the next generation. Flexi Care Option [9] : Customers can appoint a trusted individual as designated executor. In the unfortunate event of the customers’ mental incapacitation or physical incapacitation, this designated executor can act on behalf of the customer to make a one-time withdrawal from the policy, providing crucial emergency financial support.

: Customers can appoint a trusted individual as designated executor. In the unfortunate event of the customers’ mental incapacitation or physical incapacitation, this designated executor can act on behalf of the customer to make a one-time withdrawal from the policy, providing crucial emergency financial support. Multiple Death Benefit Settlement Options : Customers may customise different death benefit settlement option for each of the beneficiaries, including lump sum payment, payment by instalments, or hybrid payment based on the diverse needs of beneficiaries, to achieve customers’ legacy planning goals. Regardless of the choices made, customers have the flexibility to defer the commencement of settlement of death proceeds with a beneficiary for up to 30 years, aligning the distribution of benefits with the most appropriate timing.

: Customers may customise different death benefit settlement option for each of the beneficiaries, including lump sum payment, payment by instalments, or hybrid payment based on the diverse needs of beneficiaries, to achieve customers’ legacy planning goals. Regardless of the choices made, customers have the flexibility to defer the commencement of settlement of death proceeds with a beneficiary for up to 30 years, aligning the distribution of benefits with the most appropriate timing. Charitable Giving Benefit: Customers can designate a recognised and accredited charity of their choice to receive the charitable giving benefit, of an amount equivalent to 1%[10] of the total standard premiums paid[11], to be paid by AXA when the death benefit becomes payable, ensuring the good deed lasts without affecting the payout of the death benefit.

