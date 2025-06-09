The flagship imoo Watch Phone X10 Launches in Singapore: The Ultimate Worry-Free Children’s Watch Phone for Busy Parents

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2025 – Imagine a smart device that lets you seamlessly track your children’s health, mood, and whereabouts – and get in touch with them instantly via video call, even when they’re in the swimming pool. The imoo Watch Phone X10, with its innovative Flip and detach camera, makes all this possible. imoo, a global pioneer in the children’s watch phone segment, is bringing this flagship watch phone to families in Singapore. With a mission is to leverage technology to transform the lifestyle of children worldwide, imoo has nearly 10 years of research and development experience creating high-quality, trendsetting smart products, enriching children’s lives. Its flagship Watch Phone X10 tailors five key standout and advanced features of leading watch phones specifically for young users.

Besides real-time video and voice calling and instant messaging, the imoo Watch Phone X10 brings high-quality 20-meter water resistance, ensuring it can accompany children everywhere. It also incorporates industry-leading location tracking, sport motivation, and health monitoring technologies, helping families stay connected and giving parents peace of mind. The “Bump and Add Friends” feature gives children a seamless solution for staying in touch with friends. By simply bumping their watches together, children can instantly add new friends after parents’ permission and start chatting. The watch phone is also equipped with imoo’s advanced flip and detach camera, a feature already beloved by children around the world.

Earlier this year, the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Social and Family Development issued a joint statement which said that inactive lifestyles and excessive screen time are among the health risks children in Singapore face today. The government’s Grow Well SG initiative sets out guidelines for families to adopt healthy screen use habits. And the imoo Watch Phone X10 can help families to achieve this.

imoo strives to provide a healthy technology experience for children. Its products are designed exclusively for children. Children love how imoo Watch Phones can transform their lifestyles, and parents trust their safety features and high-quality technology.

Keeping Families in Touch – with Real-time Voice and Video Calls

From morning to night, the imoo Watch Phone X10 is a child’s fun companion and guardian. It makes it easy for parents to stay in touch with their children. When children sleep over at grandma’s house, parents can send a short text message at bedtime to gently remind them to brush their teeth and wish them goodnight, and the child can quickly reply using the 1.6″ OLED touchscreen. When they ask permission to eat over at a friend’s house, parents can respond with a quick video call. Parents can switch views remotely during video calls, using the front camera to see their child’s face while the rear camera lets them see their child’s 360° surroundings.



Keeping Time During Every Adventure – with Water Resistance up to 20m.

Whether it’s a family outing to a water park during school holidays, swimming lessons, or simply braving Singapore’s thunderstorms, the imoo Watch Phone X10’s water resistance up to 20 metres ensures children can keep their watch on. The water-resistant components and proprietary sealing technologies deliver superior water protection and enhanced durability.



Keeping Children Safe – with Floor-Level Positioning

As a child heads out the door in the morning — whether to school or a weekend playdate at a friend’s house — the imoo Watch Phone X10 is following their every step via a Qualcomm 4100 chipset and 4-mode, 27-band global coverage, ensuring reliable and stable watch connectivity. Using the imoo APP, parents can see their child’s real-time location, down to the floor-level that they are on, and see whether they are travelling on foot, by bike, or in a vehicle. And they will know when their children have safely arrived at their destination.

Keeping Children Inspired and Socialised – with “Bump and Add Friends” and Dual Camera

Friendship comes naturally to children, but they often lack a simple, safe way to stay in touch. The imoo Watch Phone X10’s “Bump and Add Friends” feature is perfect for social settings such as parks, residential communities, or school playgrounds, where children meet and make friends. It encourages healthy and safe social interactions while allowing parents to feel reassured that their child’s contacts are controlled and secure.

With a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera, the innovative detachable Dual Camera is also a great tool for children to exercise their creativity and capture the world through their own eyes. With a simple 180◦ twist and push, the watch face will detach from the strap, giving kids the freedom to play with creative photography angles. They can give their imagination free play as they capture fun memories of school field trips and family vacations from unique perspectives. For added convenience, all the photos and videos they take with the watch phone can be sent to their families and friends.



Built to Last – with Certified Durability and Trusted Protection

The imoo Watch Phone X10 is engineered with exceptional quality, backed by over 150 rigorous lab tests, including 60,000 rotating axis tests, 60,000 flips, 20,000 micro-drops, and 10,000 plug-and-pulls, to ensure everyday resilience in children’s hands. Keeping up with real-world messes, imoo’s advanced stain-resistant coating lets kids play freely, everyday dirt and mud can be simply rinsed away with water. The imoo Watch Phone X10 also takes privacy seriously. imoo’s secure data encryption system, developed in accordance with GDPR, protects personal information across the watch, cloud, and parent app—so families stay connected, safely.

Get motivated through sports – with Professional Data Tracking

Fuel your child’s passion for staying active by celebrating every milestone in their sports journey. The imoo Watch Phone X10 offers professional sport data tracking, including real-time heart rate monitoring, workout duration, and calorie burn, helping kids stay focused and excited about every move they make. With built-in sports modes, the imoo Watch Phone X10 turns daily exercise into a fun, rewarding adventure, encouraging long-term healthy habits.

Price and Availability

Starting 6 June 2025, the imoo Watch Phone X10 is available in Singapore. See the imoo Official Store for more information on where to buy.

