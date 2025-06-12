Dongfeng Motor Launches Flagship Innovation, Driving Global Value Chain Advancement with China Intelligent Manufacturing

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2025 –The International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) 2025 opened on June 12, bringing together global industry leaders. Seizing this strategic opportunity in Hong Kong, Dongfeng Motor is showcasing its technological edge and promoting nine flagship models covering both passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Dongfeng Motor aims to rank among the top three Chinese passenger vehicle brands in the Hong Kong market by 2025 and to lead the high-end right-hand-drive commercial vehicle segment among Chinese brands.

Technology-Driven Innovation Fuels Dongfeng Motor’s Ambition for One Million Overseas Sales

Following several days of international media attention and coverage, the Expo is now underway as scheduled. Dongfeng Motor, alongside 10 other leading Chinese automotive manufacturers, is taking part in the event to demonstrate the strength of China’s automotive industry. Leveraging this global platform, Dongfeng Motor is elevating its international brand presence and targeting emerging markets with precision.

On the opening day of the Expo, several distinguished guests—including Lau Yip-wong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); Zhou Qiang, Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR; and Li Peng, Chief Representative of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Representative Office in Hong Kong, representatives from leading organizations such as Sinomach (China National Machinery Industry Corporation), China Merchants Group, China Resources Group, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Macao Chamber of Commerce, and the Hong Kong Cross-Strait Peaceful Development Association —visited the Dongfeng Motor booth and attended the official brand launch event.

Under the theme “Dongfeng Advance, The Pearl Radiates,” Dongfeng Motor arrived in Hong Kong bearing the achievements of Chinese innovation, aiming to position “Chinese Automobiles” as an amazing business card of global connectivity. This initiative also supports Hong Kong’s deeper integration into China’s national development strategy. At the event, Mr. You Zheng, Deputy President of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, presented the brand’s strategic vision to a distinguished audience of guests and leading media representatives.

Mr. You highlighted that Dongfeng Motor was founded during the “Third Front” construction, grew amid reform and opening-up, prospered in the new century—now rising with innovation in the new era. Technological innovation has always been the core of Dongfeng Motor’s brand identity.

The company continues to pioneer multiple powertrain pathways, focused on PHEV, pure electric and hydrogen energy. Dongfeng Motor has launched several pioneering platforms and architectures, including the MHERO new-gen off-road platform, quantum architecture all electric platform, and multi-energy low-carbon energy saving architecture, empowering the full spectrum of its passenger vehicle brands.

In addition, Dongfeng Motor is accelerating the development of “Embodied Intelligence,” advancing the integration of Tri-Network convergence, Penta-Smart integration. This strategy aims to equip Dongfeng Motor’s next-generation smart vehicles with a robust physical structure (“Robust Body”), powerful performance systems (“Powerful Heart”), intelligent control systems (“Intelligent Brain”), and responsive digital infrastructure (“Agile Nervous System”). Recently, Dongfeng Motor also introduced its “TIANYUAN Intelligence” technology brand, which anchors its new “One Core + Dual Foundations + Dual Elements” smart mobility system.

Mr. You emphasized that Dongfeng Motor will use the Hong Kong market as a strategic pivot to accelerate expansion into new global markets. In 2024, Dongfeng Motor’s total vehicle exports exceeded 250,000 units, up 8.2% year-on-year. From January to April 2025 alone, overseas exported 77,000 units, marking a 7.7% increase over the same period last year. Dongfeng Motor is now accelerating the internationalization leap, with a clear target of 1-Million overseas sales annually in the near future.

During the event, Dongfeng Motor signed strategic cooperation agreements with passenger and commercial vehicle fleet clients, marking a significant milestone and opening a new chapter of partnership and collaboration.

Four Flagship Models Lead, Dongfeng Motor Redefines Urban Mobility for Hong Kong’s Smart City Vision

Dongfeng Motor’s booth was among the largest corporate exhibits at this year’s Expo, designed to highlight the integration of company’s technology, intelligence, interactivity, and diversity.

“Welcome to the Dongfeng Motor booth. What you’re seeing now is…” From the moment visitors set foot on the stand, they were greeted by an AI-powered robotic dog, adding a futuristic and engaging element to vehicle introductions and welcoming interactions. The booth also featured a variety of interactive experiences that blended automotive culture with entertainment, earning widespread praise and enthusiastic feedback from attendees.

Dongfeng Motor presented a lineup of nine vehicles, spanning both passenger and commercial models, with a strong emphasis on newly launched products, new energy vehicles (NEVs), and intelligent mobility solutions. Four standout models made their international debut at the Expo: MHERO II, DONGFENG 007, DONGFENG VIGO, and DONGFENG KL320.

In the exhibition area, Dongfeng Motor’s luxury electric off-road brand MHERO showcased two models. The MHERO I, the brand’s inaugural release, is built on the proprietary M TECH intelligent off-road platform. It boasts a peak power output of 800 kW and maximum torque of 1,400 N·m, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds—ensuring effortless performance in even the most demanding off-road environments.

The MHERO II, hailed as the “The Luxury Intelligent Off-Roader,” is the brand’s second strategic model. It embodies MHERO’s signature “Chinese Awakening Lion” design philosophy and is equipped with CATL’s cutting-edge Freevoy off-road battery. Notably, the MHERO II is one of the first models globally to feature Huawei ADS 4.0 and HarmonySpace, delivering a highly advanced and immersive driving experience.

VOYAH DREAM, the flagship model of Dongfeng Motor Corporation’s premium intelligent new energy brand VOYAH, made a high-profile appearance at the Expo. Upholding VOYAH’s core service philosophy of “Wholehearted Dedication” and the brand belief that “Safety is the Ultimate Luxury,” the model embodies both emotional care and advanced engineering.

MHERO and VOYAH are achieving impressive international growth, with year-on-year sales tripling. The MHERO I has entered over 50 countries, while VOYAH has expanded into more than 30 markets, setting new benchmarks for the global reach of Chinese premium new energy vehicle brands.

Prominently featured at the Dongfeng Motor booth were other star models, including the DONGFENG 007—intelligent and elegant electric coupe; the DONGFENG VIGO—national smart and fun pure electric SUV; and the DONGFENG BOX—high-quality chic electric SUV tailored for urban drivers. According to sales data from January to April this year, the DONGFENG BOX has been exceptionally well-received in Hong Kong and Singapore, ranking among the top two in its segment.

Also showcased were two commercial right-hand drive models: the DONGFENG KL320 and DONGFENG GX, built specifically to meet the needs of right-hand drive markets such as Hong Kong, Macau, and ASEAN countries. The DONGFENG KL320 is a all-scenario high-value commercial vehicle that serves a wide range of use cases—from trunk logistics and infrastructure projects to concrete transport. Equipped with 13 driving modes, it delivers leading fuel efficiency and driving comfort, making it particularly well-suited for Hong Kong’s commercial operations.

To date, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles have achieved cumulative sales of over 15 million units. From January to April 2025, Dongfeng Motor ranked No.1 in terminal market share for the medium and heavy duty truck segment in China, holding a dominant 22.7% share and solidifying its leadership in the sector.

As a trailblazer in China’s automotive industry, Dongfeng Motor advances in harmony with the nation, the times, and the people. With a reputation for excellence and innovation, Dongfeng Motor is reshaping the international competitiveness of Chinese automotive brands. Leveraging this global platform, the company is intensifying efforts to expand in Hong Kong, Macau, ASEAN, and other emerging markets—creating a better mobility life for users in Hong Kong and beyond by smart technology & premium products. Dongfeng Motor is proud to be a shining symbol of China’s automotive strength on the global stage—the “Eastern Pearl” of the industry.

Hashtag: #DongfengMotor

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.