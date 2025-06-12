GeoTechnologies’ Move-to-earn app rapidly gained popularity in Japan has surpassed 23 million downloads worldwide

– Launch a commemorative campaign by celebrating the Japanese app “TRIMA” surpassing 22 million downloads in Japan and its US version “GeoSmile” reaching 1 million downloads –



TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2025 – GeoTechnologies, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo Japan, President & CEO: Yoichiro Yatsurugi), has announced that move-to-earn apps “TRIMA” and “GeoSmile” surpassed twenty-three million cumulative downloads worldwide.

Expanding the Japanese move-to-earn app to the world

“TRIMA”, which has twenty-two million downloads in Japan, has established a solid position as the de-facto standard for move-to-earn apps. TRIMA users can earn points based on their movement and those data are analyzed by 29 universities in Japan. They are seeking how to improve the safety, efficiency, and productivity of citizens in Japan. TRIMA is the first to introduce the concept of move-to-earn apps to Japan. Based on this success, we launched “GeoSmile” worldwide as a global version of “TRIMA” in 2023.

Contributing to society through collaboration with academic institutions

“TRIMA” people flow data is used in research in various fields such as disaster prevention, crime prevention, urban development, and tourism, with the aim to establish a more livable environment in Japan that considers regional characteristics.

Growth in the US market

GeoSmile, which debuted in the US market about two years ago, has also continued to grow steadily and is expected to reach one million downloads soon. To celebrate this milestone, we will run a special campaign.

Yoichiro Yatsurugi, President and CEO of GeoTechnologies, Inc., says, “TRIMA introduced the concept of “move-to-earn” to Japan. Now, it is contributing to making Japan a more livable place through people flow analysis beyond the concept of simply earning points. This approach was also launched in the United States about two years ago, and we are reaching one million downloads. This is an important step in expanding the circle of social contribution in Japan to the United States, and we are very excited for further growth in the future”.

Yas Watanabe, Chief Executive of LAJET Business Consulting LLC, comments, “I have been studying the success of GeoTechnologies’ TRIMA in Japan. TRIMA has become a tool to improve users’ daily lives beyond the concept of simply earning points. When the GeoSmile business in the United States continues to develop, I am confident that TRIMA’s knowledge will be utilized to help improve lifestyles in the United States. The achievement of one million downloads in the United States is an important step”.

GeoSmile 1 million downloads commemorative campaign

Date : June 12 to July 9, 2025

Campaign details:

Lucky 10 users will win 1 million points (100USD value) by lottery

Chance to get high-value points all at once

Points can be earned twice as fast as usual based on distance moved!

Earn a point gauge by traveling just 2.5 miles, instead of the usual 5 miles

Collective 1-million-mile challenge

Participatory event where all users collectively aim to travel a total of 1 million miles

Points exchanged by 20 users will be refunded every day by lottery

Fantastic idea to refund points that were used to exchange for gift cards

Please visit the campaign website (https://www.geosmile.app/1-million-downloads-campaign) for further details.

Campaign Teams and Condition (1 million downloads campaign | GeoSmile – M2E App)

About GeoTechnologies

We have been providing reliable digital maps of Japan since our founding in 1994. We are one of the first to provide maps for AD/ADAS, which are essential for realizing advanced autonomous driving, as well as car navigation systems, map data for businesses, and location information solutions. In addition, through interactions with users of applications such as the move-to-earn app “TRIMA” released in 2020, it is becoming possible to grasp “insights” of real-world situations in real time such as human movements or the consciousness behind them. By combining vast amounts of big data, including people flow, with geospatial data that we have been accumulating over approximately thirty years and analyzing them using cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide “insights at this very moment” and contribute to society by creating a more comfortable and sustainable world.

Download GeoSmile App

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1642245321

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.geot.trimaglobal