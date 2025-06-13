China’s wine market uncorks consumption vitality

A staff member prepares a serving of tender mutton cooked in red wine-added broth during the Fifth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on June 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

YINCHUAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2025 –In an exhibition hall at an expo in Yinchuan, the capital of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the rich aroma emanating from a copper hot pot is gaining the attention of visitors. The dish of tender mutton cooked in red wine-added broth is a perfect blend of two of Ningxia’s most famed products.

“Using spring water, red wine and nourishing ingredients removes unpleasant smells, making the mutton delicious and flavorful,” said Tian Feng, who manages the hot pot restaurant operating the booth. The popularity of its red wine hot pot ensures the restaurant is often fully booked on weekends, Tian added.

Across China’s evolving consumer landscape, wine is undergoing a subtle transformation. No longer restricted to formal banquets and professional tasting events, wine is becoming accessible as various consumption scenarios and wine products are created.

This shift in accessibility is evident at the ongoing Fifth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Ningxia, which is a renowned wine production region that is promoting a “tipsy economy.”

People visit the Global Wineries Exhibition during the Fifth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on June 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Ningxia boasts a unique terroir for the production of top-class wine, with prolonged sunshine hours and a cool, dry climate aiding the cultivation of grapes. After four decades of development, it has become China’s largest wine-producing region. The eastern foot of Helan Mountain is widely regarded as a “golden zone” for grape cultivation and high-end wine production.

By the end of 2024, the region had more than 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of wine grape plantations and an annual wine output of 140 million bottles. Its wines were exported to over 40 countries and regions.

At the expo, brightly colored canned wines from the Ningxia State Farm Winery have won the favor of many. Compared to bottled wines, canned wines are more convenient to drink and can more easily meet the demands of diverse scenarios such as camping and picnics, said Li Shuang, the winery’s sales manager.

In addition to its canned wines, which have been popular since their launch last year, the company offers innovative products such as creamy jasmine wine, lemon oolong tea wine, black coffee wine and alcohol-free options. These products drove 20 percent of the company’s sales growth in 2024, Li said.

Cheeks rosy after tasting a dozen wines at the expo, local visitor Lu Ting is a tourism professional and sommelier who enjoys buying wines to share with family and friends.

“Chardonnay with meat skewers, reds with hot pot — it’s about sharing joy,” said Lu, 42.

The four-day event will run until Thursday and is slated to include a world wine tasting event, a wine and winery exhibition, an innovation competition and an art biennial.

Last month, Yinchuan also hosted a marathon that saw 43 local wineries offer 28,000 runners free vineyard tours, tastings and exclusive discounts for wine purchases. This event-driven approach has created a powerful synergy between tourism and viticulture, resulting in a surge in hotel bookings in the city.

“We’re transforming the entire city into a living wine museum,” said Li Bingjie, director of Yinchuan’s wine industry development service center. “Visitors can fully immerse themselves in the journey from grape to glass.”

Speaking at the expo’s opening ceremony on Monday, Yvette van der Merwe, president of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine, said that the organization has for many years observed and supported the rise of China’s grape and wine industry, with the country being an important wine consumer and table grape producer.

“I see the energy that the growth of Ningxia Helan Mountain’s east foothill region has contributed to the Chinese wine industry, and I am confident that it will bring new inspiration and opportunities to the global wine community,” she said.

Hashtag: #AdministrativeCommitteeofWineIndustryZoneofNingxiaHelanMountainsEastFoothill

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.