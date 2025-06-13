Visa advances digital payments in Vietnam with Cashless Day 2025 and innovative payment solutions

Strategic partnerships and nationwide events make cashless payments more accessible and beneficial for all Vietnamese consumers

The new Click to Pay solution, seamless e-wallet integration, and exclusive Visa promotions offer faster, easier, and more rewarding ways to pay every day

HCMC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2025 – Visa, a global leader in digital payments, is reinforcing its commitment to Vietnam’s national digital transformation by partnering with the Cashless Day 2025 campaign. This annual series of activities is organized by Tuoi Tre Newspaper under the direction of the State Bank of Vietnam.

At the conference themed ‘Cashless Payments Driving the Digital Economy’ on June 14, Visa will present regional case studies on a variety of solutions aimed at making cashless payments more convenient across the public sector, enterprises, and for individual users. These include the use case of Diia, the digital citizen application in Ukraine empowered with Visa credentials to enable the digitization of public services payment and to accelerate government support for underserved communities; Visa Accept, which enables micro-sellers to accept electronic payments easily; and the integration of Visa as a funding source in Vietnam’s most popular e-wallets enhancing the overall customer experience.

Visa’s involvement extends beyond the Conference, with a series of partner collaborations and communication initiatives throughout the campaign period. During the Cashless Festival – Ting Ting Day, to be held from June 14 to 15, Visa will co-host engaging activities such as digital experiences, voucher giveaways, and promotional gifts to encourage the adoption of cashless payments via the UrBox loyalty platform, alongside Starbucks promotions for contactless and mobile payments at the Ting Ting Life area. As a leading digital rewards provider, UrBox partners with Visa on the UP Rewards program, enabling cardholders to link their Visa card, earn up to 20% back in points at over 300 merchants, and redeem them for eVouchers from more than 600 brands. In the Ting Ting Wow space, in collaboration with Shinhan Bank Vietnam, Visa will also showcase solutions for small and medium-sized businesses at a dedicated booth, helping business owners better manage their finances, optimize spending, collect reward points, and access premium services.

“Digital payments and mobile solutions are playing a vital role in powering Vietnam’s booming digital economy, and we’re committed to driving this growth through our technology. Visa is proud to support the Vietnamese government, our clients, and partners in their digital transformation journey. Through our payment initiatives, we aim to help build an inclusive financial ecosystem where everyone can access safe and convenient digital payment services,” said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos.

With its vision to be ‘the best way to pay and be paid,’ Visa continues to strengthen its partnerships in Vietnam, particularly with banks, leading technology companies and innovators in public services. Through Visa Government Solutions, Visa is enhancing transparency and efficiency in public sector transactions, supporting e-government services and smart transportation infrastructure.

Further demonstrating its commitment to digital security, Visa participated in the Vietnam Security Summit 2025. At the event, Abdul Rahim, Visa’s Head of Risk for Southeast Asia, discussed key regulatory priorities for the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on consumer protection, data security, and the resilience of national payment systems. The session also highlighted Visa’s ongoing efforts to improve payment security through advanced fraud detection, regulatory collaboration, and technological investment.

Visa recently unveiled several groundbreaking product innovations and strategic collaborations at the Visa Asia Pacific Media Showcase to usher in the next generation of commerce across the region. Notably, Click to Pay is now live in Vietnam, enabling Techcombank and VPBank Visa cardholders to enjoy seamless online shopping experiences with participating merchants. Visa also announced the upcoming launch of Flex Credential, a new solution for the Vietnamese market that offers consumers greater flexibility over their spending.

To coincide with the early launch of the Vietnam Grand Sale 2025 by the Department of Industry and Trade, Visa is offering exciting promotions, including 20% off when paying with a Visa card at six brands under the Golden Gate restaurant chain, discounts at ACFC brand stores, and special ride-hailing promotions with Be, Grab, and Xanh SM for travel between all stations on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line 1.

Through Cashless Day 2025, Visa once again affirms its role as a strategic partner in connecting stakeholders – ranging from Government and businesses to consumers – to realize the national goal of digital payments, while expanding financial access for the community.

