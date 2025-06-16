Beyond a loyalty program: Octa broker upgrades its rewards program

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 June 2025 – Octa, a globally recognised broker since 2011, will release its new status program for all regions in the third quarter of 2025. The broker built a new flexible framework to reward its clients for loyalty and trading activity, offering a wide range of bonuses, benefits, and gifts while introducing new mechanics and a clear-cut, systematic approach to client loyalty recognition.

Octa’s new rewards program

Octa strives to push the industry benchmarks in terms of creating additional value for clients. With that in mind, the broker deploys a new iteration of its old-and-tested rewards program across all regions. By developing a high-incentive status program within its trading ecosystem, Octa aims to double down on providing favourable conditions for its most active and long-standing clients.

Octa’s multifaceted rewards program will be regularly updated to offer the broker’s clients new challenges, prizes, and opportunities. It will grant advanced privileges to the most dedicated traders while maintaining appealing incentives for emerging ones.

In its current, full-fledged form, the program includes the status-based benefits system, the Trade and Win gift collection, and a selection of trading-focused challenges for engaged and passionate clients who look to expand their trading experience.

The status system

Attributing one of four statuses—Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum—to each client, Octa’s reward system focuses explicitly on fairness and transparency, with a clear and simple threshold requirement for each status. Statuses are automatically upgraded once the client’s trading activity reaches a required volume.

By trading more lots and gaining more experience points, Octa’s clients climb the status ladder, receiving additional benefits with each earned status. The benefits include access to gifts, lifestyle services, or trading bonuses. Trading conditions also become exponentially more advantageous as a client’s status grows. At the top of the status ladder, the platinum privilege package includes premium support, priority perks, and monthly rewards.

Trade and Win

For all Octa clients, each traded lot automatically becomes a prize lot, which can be used as internal currency and exchanged for various prizes from the extensive Octa Trade and Win collection. The status system plays into this, too, as higher status clients receive a wider array of gift options. With Trade and Win, Octa’s clients can derive additional value from their trading and get even more incentives to achieve better outcomes.

The challenge system

The trading challenges within Octa’s rewards framework cater to goal-driven traders seeking to maximise the competitive aspect of their trading journey. By participating in various time-limited challenges, Octa’s clients get a chance to win money prizes, prize lots, exclusive gifts, and advantageous trading conditions. Octa’s challenges motivate traders to boost their skills and challenge their expertise in new ways.

Conclusion

To sum up, the new Octa Rewards program leaves no effort unnoticed by offering traders a wide range of advantages. Through this program, Octa’s clients can do the following:

gain one of four statuses, each with its own set of privileges

accumulate experience points to level up their status

enjoy better trading conditions, including lower spreads, as one of the higher status benefits

exchange prize lots for gifts, including electronic gadgets, premium accessories, subscriptions, and gift cards

participate in challenges by completing the time-limited tasks and receiving special rewards.

___

Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to engage in any investment activity. It does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or individual needs. Any action you take based on this content is at your sole discretion and risk. Octa and its affiliates accept no liability for any losses or consequences resulting from reliance on this material.

Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Availability of products and services may vary by jurisdiction. Please ensure compliance with your local laws before accessing them.

Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including improving educational infrastructure and funding short-notice relief projects to support local communities.

In Southeast Asia, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.