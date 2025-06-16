Octa broker announces a free coding bootcamp in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 June 2025 – This summer, Octa, a trusted global broker since 2011, will partner with a Malaysian charity, Ideas International, to conduct a free coding bootcamp in Kuala Lumpur. The event will take place on campus between June and August 2025. It will offer individuals who have no coding background but are passionate about tech a unique opportunity to kick off their careers in programming.
Last year, the STATUS 200 coding bootcamp became a career springboard for goal-driven Malaysian students, allowing them to start their journeys in coding from scratch. This year, Octa broker and Ideas International team up again to build on last year’s success and organise another free bootcamp in Kuala Lumpur.
The 2025 Octa and Ideas International bootcamp will be conducted between June and August on-site in two stages. Applications for the first stage are already underway and available for aspiring programmers. Applications can be submitted till 26 June. The entry requirements are pretty simple:
- minimum age of 16
- Octa client or has an adult relative who is a client
- personal laptop to do homework
- level of English sufficient to follow the study program
- readiness to follow the bootcamp timeline
- students are responsible for their own transport to and from campus (located near the ‘Cochrane’ MRT station).
For those willing to participate but not registered with Octa, the registration is very intuitive and only takes a minute. Potential candidates will be eligible to apply to the coding bootcamp immediately after registering with Octa.
This bootcamp’s agenda includes several weeks of learning, featuring in-person sessions with professional educators in basic computer skills, HTML, and CSS at Stage 1 and JS, Node, React, SQL, and MySQL at Stage 2. All stages of the bootcamp will be held exclusively on-site, at the academy’s facility in Kuala Lumpur.
Octa’s long-standing charity partner, Ideas International, is a holistic school that empowers students to become contributing citizens who can succeed in an ever-changing world. Among other projects, the school carries out joint initiatives with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to safeguard the rights and well-being of refugees.
In their joint educational charity projects, Octa and Ideas International aim to unlock human potential in the next generation through technology, human, and life skills.
Learn more about the bootcamp and apply via the link.
