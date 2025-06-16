Shinemage Group Appoints Maye Musk and Song Seung Heon as Brand Ambassadors for Oganacell

Hybrid DNA Brand Accelerates Globalization Strategy



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 June 2025 – On May 20, 2025, Premium derma-cosmetic brand Oganacell named Maye Musk as Cleansing/Mask Ambassador and Song Seung Heon as Brand Ambassador at its global launch in Hangzhou. The event showcased Oganacell’s fusion of technology and skin aesthetics.

Ambassador – Maye Musk

Ambassador – Song Seong Heon





Ambassador Campaign

Maye Musk (Oganacell Cleanser/Mask Ambassador) fronts the “Dust It Off” campaign, stating: “Oganacell helps me reconnect with myself through cleansing rituals and gives me 20 minutes of relaxation everyday.”

Song Seung Heon (Oganacell Brand Ambassador) noted: “Skin recalibration isn’t fighting time, but letting skin find its rhythm.”

Founder of Oganacell: Dr. Oh Gana champions “skin recalibration” through personalized regimens. Oganacell is building a worldwide skin database to redefine treatment standards. He says, “The differentiation of Oganacell is that our product research is based on our uinque client group. We have a variety of high-end clients from the royal families, the Chaebol families, Politicians, Governors and artists worldwide.

Innovative Products:R&D Head Jung Bok-kyung launched the DERX™ Oxygen Cleansing Series and V-mode Contour Recalibration Series – clinically proven formulas replicating in-office procedures.

Immersive Launch Experience

Global Impact: The event united 1,000+ top beauty professionals, influencers, buyers, and consumers from 10+ countries, reaching over 100 million globally, marking a definitive global beauty moment.

Highlights included:

· A “Future Skin Recalibration Space” with holographic consultations and interactive diagnostics.

· Oganacell dermatologist group live consultation.

· AI photo experiences.



Hangzhou not only marks the launch of the Oganacell brand and also the global journey of Shinemage Group.

