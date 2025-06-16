ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Achieves over 78% Renewable Energy Usage Across the Group

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 June 2025 – ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a leading data centre service provider headquartered in Singapore, today published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report . The report details progress toward STT GDC’s ESG targets, as well as its three main ESG pillars – carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030; a safe, secure, diverse and inclusive workplace; and ethical & responsible business.

With the growing demand for digital infrastructure, sustainability has become a critical priority for organisations worldwide. Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, says, “As the digital economy accelerates, our responsibility as infrastructure providers extends beyond simply supporting growth; we must lead with purpose and innovation. In 2024, STT GDC made remarkable progress on our sustainability journey, from securing S$500 million in sustainability-linked financing to implementing initiatives such as AI-driven cooling optimisation and pioneering the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil in Singapore. These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 while delivering the resilient, efficient infrastructure that powers our digital world. Sustainability is not just a corporate objective for us—it is the foundation upon which we are building the future of digital infrastructure.”

2024 ESG Report Highlights

STT GDC’s ESG strategy is rooted in the belief that sustainable practices are fundamental to the future of the data centre industry. In STT GDC’s annual ESG report, we measure the Group’s progress toward achieving net carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030. Notable achievements in our sustainability journey in 2024 include:

Achieved 78.5% renewable energy usage , ahead of our targets.

, ahead of our targets. Achieved a 22.9% year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions across the group in 2024, progressing towards the goal of carbon neutral data centre operations by 2030.

across the group in 2024, progressing towards the goal of carbon neutral data centre operations by 2030. Issued S$500 million of Sustainability- Linked Perpetual (SLP) securities : Our maiden perpetual securities issuance is the first-ever Singapore dollar denominated SLP, the first public benchmark SLP in Asia and the first public SLP by a data centre company globally, underscoring our commitment to sustainable finance.

: Our maiden perpetual securities issuance is the first-ever Singapore dollar denominated SLP, the first public benchmark SLP in Asia and the first public SLP by a data centre company globally, underscoring our commitment to sustainable finance. Enhanced Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework : We have expanded and enhanced our Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, setting even more ambitious targets that reinforce our commitment to achieving higher ESG performance standards. These include increasing the use of renewable energy to 85% by 2028 and achieving a 70% reduction in carbon intensity from a 2021 baseline by 2028.

: We have expanded and enhanced our Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, setting even more ambitious targets that reinforce our commitment to achieving higher ESG performance standards. These include increasing the use of renewable energy to 85% by 2028 and achieving a 70% reduction in carbon intensity from a 2021 baseline by 2028. First data centre operator in Singapore to deploy HVO for backup generators : We announced deployment of HVO as a sustainable fuel for our backup generators across our facilities in Singapore. This pioneering move underscores our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the sustainability of our operations, setting a new benchmark for greener energy solutions within the industry.

: We announced deployment of HVO as a sustainable fuel for our backup generators across our facilities in Singapore. This pioneering move underscores our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the sustainability of our operations, setting a new benchmark for greener energy solutions within the industry. First data centre operator in Asia to pilot AI-based autonomous control system for optimising data centre cooling in STT GDC’s facilities in Singapore, setting a unique precedent by testing the technology in a hybrid cooling environment that is technically more challenging than traditional air-cooled data centres.



Environmental Impact:

Achieved an 66.2% reduction in carbon intensity , from the 2021 baseline.

, from the 2021 baseline. Improved power usage effectiveness (PUE) by 11.2% from the 2020 baseline.

(PUE) from the 2020 baseline. Realised a 34.5% improvement in water usage effectiveness (WUE) from 2020 baseline.



Social Impact:



Achieved zero work-related serious injuries or fatalities since 2020, with a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.1 earned across more than 25 million hours worked in our construction and operations program.

since 2020, with a earned across more than 25 million hours worked in our construction and operations program. In 2024, the following STT GDC offices received the Great Place to Work certification: India , for the fifth consecutive year; Singapore , for the second consecutive year; and Indonesia , for the first time.

certification: , for the fifth consecutive year; , for the second consecutive year; and , for the first time. Invested an average of 23.5 training hours per employee in the growth and development of our workforce, ensuring that by equipping our employees with the latest skills and knowledge, they remain at the forefront of industry advancements and emerging technological trends.

In 2024, our team at STT GDC Indonesia partnered with a local conservation enabler to plant 1,000 mangrove trees at Dusun Tangkolak, Karawang, West Java. Mangrove trees are essential for protecting coastal communities, boosting biodiversity and playing a crucial role in combating climate change.



Responsible Business Practices:

STT GDC is committed to the highest standards of business ethics. Corporate integrity and responsible business practices govern the Group’s values and culture, including: A zero-tolerance policy on bribery, kickbacks, and corruption. A requirement that all persons acting on behalf of STT GDC must conduct all business activities in compliance with its policies and applicable anti-corruption laws.

100% of employees have received anti-corruption training, with zero incidents of corruption.

STT GDC’s ESG Report is based on a full year’s data from 1 January to 31 December 2024, focusing primarily on STT GDC’s operating entities (data centres and offices) during the year.

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres