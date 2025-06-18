Henderson Land Sets Record for Central’s Largest Single Office Lease

New Central Harbourfront Site 3 Project Leases Over 70% of Phase 1 Office Premises



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 June 2025 – Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“Henderson Land” or “The Group”) (Stock code 12) is delighted to announce that, through its subsidiary, it has entered into an Agreement for Lease with Jane Street, a quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider, as the first anchor tenant of the Group’s latest New Central Harbourfront flagship development project. Jane Street will occupy over 223,000 square feet across six floors, leasing over 70% of the development’s Phase 1 premium office and ancillary space. The signing of the lease is nearly two years ahead of the anticipated handover in early 2027. This lease marks the largest single office leasing transaction for Hong Kong’s Central Business District in decades.

Aerial view of the project from Connaught Road to the harbourfront

Chairman of Henderson Land, Dr. Martin Lee Ka-shing, said: “We are proud to welcome Jane Street to our New Central Harbourfront flagship development project.” He added, “Deeply rooted in Hong Kong, our Group is committed to advancing the city’s core districts, and this anchor tenancy reinforces Hong Kong’s unrivalled position as an international financial powerhouse. This development will reinvent Central by connecting the multi-worlds of retail, culture and commerce with nature and entertainment. Fuelled by the passion of our talented teams, we are confident that this global development will connect Hong Kong to the world stage, forging a bold new chapter for the city’s future.”

The New Central Harbourfront project spans over 1.6 million square feet of gross floor area. This transformative project will not only redefine the city’s iconic skyline, but also elevate Central as a cutting edge, vibrant global district.

The 400 meter-long development includes 700,000 square feet of office and ancillary space that offers the largest premium Grade-A Office floor plates in Central, 900,000 square feet of retail space and the first Broadway-calibre theatre in Central.

Inspired by a concept of “The Bridge”, this people-centric development is a superconnector that seamlessly bridges Hong Kong and the world, enhances connectivity in Central and fosters integration with its surroundings – strengthening synergies between urban and nature, commerce and culture. The development provides an unprecedented 300,000 square feet of green and open spaces, including a rooftop garden for public enjoyment. It links Central district’s vibrancy to the waterfront and the iconic Victoria Harbour, forming the new heart of Central. The site will unfold in two phases, with Phase 1 set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, and Phase 2 in 2032.

Two years ahead of its first phase opening, the project has earned the highest standard industry certifications for its sustainability-focused architectural design, including awards and accreditations from LEED, BEAM Plus, WiredScore, Construction Industrial Council (CIC), Green Business Certification Inc., The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and Hong Kong Green Building Council.

About Henderson Land Group

Founded in 1976 and listed in Hong Kong since 1981, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock code: 12) is a leading property group, focusing on Hong Kong and mainland China. Henderson Land is carrying on its legacy into the future, curating a property portfolio that grows from strength to strength and encompasses award-winning landmark projects such as the International Finance Centre complex and The Henderson.

In addition to its core business in property development and property investment, the Group holds strategic investments in two listed subsidiaries (namely, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company Limited and Henderson Investment Limited) and three listed associates (namely, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (which in turn has equity stakes in a listed subsidiary, Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited), Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust).

Henderson Land is dedicated to the long-term commitment of sustainability and is a pioneer in green building and sustainable practices, which harness innovation and technology to create new, smarter living. The Group is also a strong advocate of social responsibility and invests in a broad range of community causes and initiatives. For more information, please visit www.hld.com.

About Jane Street

Jane Street is a global quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider with expertise in a wide range of financial products, including ETFs, equities, futures, commodities, options, bonds, and currencies. Founded in 2000, Jane Street has offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore. Jane Street’s global footprint allows it to make markets continually on more than 200 electronic exchanges and other trading venues in more than 45 countries around the world.