Prudential announces $880,000 community investment to celebrate SG60 and its move to Labrador Tower

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 June 2025 – Prudential Singapore (“Prudential”) has unveiled a special $880,000 SG60 community investment to celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday and its office move to Labrador Tower.

From left to right: Eugene Tay, Senior Assistant Director, Sustainability Partnerships Office, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment; Chan San San, CEO, Prudential Singapore; Joel Tan, CEO, KidSTART Singapore; Anil Wadhwani, CEO, Prudential plc; Jack Lim, Managing Director, Community Chest; Elizabeth Aw, Second General Manager, Social Service Office @ Kreta Ayer and Bukit Merah, Ministry of Social and Family Development. They were at an event to celebrate Prudential’s move to its new office at Labrador Tower. During the event, Prudential also announced a $880,000 community investment which includes household essentials hampers for over 1,100 ComLink+ families residing in the vicinity of Prudential’s new office at Labrador Tower, a cash donation to the Prudential Longevity Pledge, and the establishment of community edible gardens later this year.

Aligned with the SG60 theme of “Building Our Singapore Together”, Prudential’s community initiatives focus on uplifting and connecting Singapore residents to build a resilient and inclusive society for generations to come. They include household essentials hampers for over 1,100 ComLink+ families residing in the vicinity of Prudential’s new office at Labrador Tower. In addition, the company will make a donation to the Prudential Longevity Pledge to further support KidSTART families through an ongoing fresh food produce programme, as well as establish community edible gardens later this year to nurture community bonds.

Ms Chan San San, CEO of Prudential Singapore, said: “With over 90 years of history in Singapore, Prudential has a deep connection with the country and its people. As Singapore marks its 60th year of independence and Prudential moves to its new office at Labrador Tower, we want to celebrate by investing in the wellbeing of our community.”

Bringing corporate and agency teams under one roof at Labrador Tower

In May 2025, Prudential completed its move to Labrador Tower, occupying a floor area of over 170,000 square feet in total. The extensive space houses both its corporate office which spans two and a half floors, and its agency offices which occupy five floors. The insurer has also incorporated an additional shared floor into the layout where corporate and agency teams can interact more easily. This will strengthen the synergy between Prudential’s 1,200-strong corporate employees and 5,400-strong financial representatives in its agency.

Ms Chan said: “The move to Labrador Tower strategically unites our corporate and agency teams under one roof. We anticipate that the shared spaces and increased interactions will foster deeper collaboration, facilitate greater knowledge exchanges, and promote a more seamless approach to serving our customers.”

Prudential’s existing distribution channels also include strategic bancassurance partners, United Overseas Bank (UOB) and Standard Chartered. This year marks the 15th anniversary of working with UOB, while 2024 was the 25th anniversary with Standard Chartered. Together with Prudential’s tied agency and financial advisory arm, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, they serve the financial needs of more than one million customers.

Prudential’s new office supports hybrid work with a variety of spaces to cater to different work requirements and greater collaboration between corporate and agency teams. These include libraries for focused tasks, different types of meeting areas for both informal and formal discussions, and convenient phone booths to take calls. Combined with Prudential’s flexible work arrangements, the new office encourages both planned and spontaneous interactions to support knowledge sharing, enabling the corporate and agency teams to work together more effectively to better meet customers’ needs.

For more information on Prudential’s $880,000 community investment, please refer to Annex A.



Annex A – Prudential’s SG60 community investment

The $880,000 community investment comprises:

Household essentials hampers for ComLink+ families

Prudential volunteers will be packing and distributing household essentials hampers to over 1,100 ComLink+ families residing in the vicinity of Prudential’s new office at Labrador Tower. Items in the hamper include household essentials such as hand soap and dishwashing liquid to support families in maintaining their wellbeing through access to essential personal hygiene and household cleaning items for a clean and healthy home environment.

Cash donation to the Prudential Longevity Pledge

The SG60 community investment includes a cash donation to the Prudential Longevity Pledge, a fundraising programme established in partnership with Community Chest in 2021 to provide support to vulnerable groups in the community. This collaboration ensures sustained financial support, and is bolstered by Prudential’s annual contributions.

The SG60 cash donation will go towards supporting KidSTART Singapore (“KidSTART”) families through its community programme, Healthy with KidSTART, which was launched in 2020 as a collaboration between Prudential and KidSTART. Aimed at promoting healthy eating habits among children aged 0-6 years old, Prudential contributes by funding the packing and delivery of monthly fresh produce packs to families, holding interactive and educational events, and producing resources such as live online cooking shows and recipe cards with tips on how to engage young children in the kitchen during meal preparation. Prudential[1] and KidSTART volunteers have clocked almost 20,000 volunteering hours since the inception of the programme, packing and delivering the fresh produce packs at least three times a year to benefit more than 3,000 KidSTART families.

Establishment of community edible gardens

To foster community resilience for a more sustainable future, Prudential will be launching a new initiative called Heathy Harvest later this year. With this initiative, the company aims to drive environmental responsibility and enhance wellbeing by setting up community edible gardens. These gardens will serve as social and therapeutic green spaces that enable connection with nature, encourage sustainable gardening activities and promote healthy eating through the distribution of fresh produce grown at the gardens.

More details on the community gardens will be shared at a later date.

[1] Prudential volunteers comprise Prudential employees, agency force, partners, and friends and family.

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country’s citizens for 94 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, with S$57.7 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2024. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,400 financial representatives.

About ComLink+

ComLink+ aims to uplift lower-income families with children towards stability, self-reliance and social mobility (3S). These lower-income families face additional challenges and often have to stretch limited resources to meet various needs. Through ComLink+, MSF partners and supports families over the longer term as they work towards achieving their aspirations and goals.

Under ComLink+:

Family coaches and volunteer befrienders journey with ComLink+ families on their customised action plans to support their needs and aspirations.

Government and the community work together to provide Comprehensive, Convenient, and Coordinated (3C) support.

Government and the community give additional longer-term support to ComLink+ families who do their part to secure a better future.

About Community Chest

As the hallmark of care and share, Community Chest has been uniting the community to mobilise resources and raise funds to serve those in need since 1983. Community Chest supports more than 200 critical programmes to meet underserved and critical social needs. As our fundraising and operating costs are covered mainly by Tote Board, 100% of your contributions goes towards empowering the lives of adults with disabilities, children with special needs and youth-at-risk, persons with mental health conditions, and families and seniors in need of support.

For more information about Community Chest, visit www.comchest.gov.sg.

About KidSTART Singapore

KidSTART Singapore Ltd (KidSTART SG) is a non-profit organisation specialising in supporting families in early childhood development.

We partner the government, the hospitals and the community to empower families with less resources in building strong foundations for their children under 6 years old. Our team of highly trained KidSTART practitioners support caregivers with evidence-based guidance on pregnancy, child development and assessments on the developmental progress of children from birth onwards. Our vision is to give children a good start in life.

KidSTART SG is a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG) and registered as a charity with Institution of a Public Character (IPC).

Click here to check eligibility and for more information on KidSTART SG.

About Healthy with KidSTART

Healthy with KidSTART is an early childhood nutrition programme, launched in 2020 as a collaboration between KidSTART Singapore (“KidSTART”) and Prudential Singapore. The initiative is aimed at promoting healthy eating habits among children aged 0-6 years old, recognising that good nutrition during this stage is crucial to their development.

Through the programme, families receive monthly deliveries of fresh vegetables and fruits. They also gain access to recipe cards that teach them how to make healthy meals via simple and affordable recipes with the items they receive.