Gorilla Technology Reports First Quarter 2025: Profitability, Global Execution and Momentum Drive 109% Revenue Increase

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2025) – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today reported financial results for Q1 2025 which ended 31 March, 2025.

Key highlights Include:

Exceptional Revenue Growth: Q1 2025 revenue rose to $18.3 million, driven by several mission-critical global agreements. This performance cements Gorilla’s operational strength, market credibility and leadership in AI-powered security and infrastructure.

Statement from Jay Chandan

“Gorilla has launched into 2025 with power, precision and clarity of purpose. This quarter is not just a performance milestone – it is proof of trajectory. Revenue is up, margins are firm and profitability is no longer aspirational, it is embedded. With momentum on our side, we are no longer just building our pipeline, we are converting at scale, compounding growth across borders and deepening trust with some of the world’s most ambitious partners.”

“From reshaping energy infrastructure in Thailand to enabling climate-tech at scale in the Amazon, Gorilla is fast becoming the default partner for governments and mid-sized enterprises looking to future-proof their nations. With a strong revenue pipeline and cash base, as well as our relentless operational focus, we are entering our next phase – one of acceleration, execution and measurable value creation.”



Financials

GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Items March 31,

2025

(Unaudited) December 31,

2024

(Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,813,810 $ 21,699,202 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss – current 1,000 1,000 Restricted deposits – current 12,959,625 15,773,099 Unbilled receivables (Contract assets) 44,289,520 34,306,195 Accounts receivable, net 25,621,462 25,670,157 Inventories 5,138 5,199 Prepayments – current 22,707,832 28,632,212 Other receivables, net 385,234 432,696 Other current assets 137,547 151,816 Total current assets 126,921,168 126,671,576 Non-current assets Property and equipment 14,899,703 14,939,143 Right-of-use assets 466,391 505,345 Intangible assets 2,830,788 2,931,661 Deferred income tax assets 7,401,420 6,938,213 Prepayments – non-current 287,483 315,304 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss – non-current 1,500,000 – Other non-current assets 1,456,777 1,494,740 Total non-current assets 28,842,562 27,124,406 Total assets $ 155,763,730 $ 153,795,982

Items March 31,

2025

(Unaudited) December 31,

2024

(Audited) Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 12,609,505 $ 15,073,458 Contract liabilities 264,919 273,227 Accounts payable 22,681,772 26,039,076 Other payables 2,291,424 2,451,135 Provisions – current 58,994 37,673 Lease liabilities – current 209,531 210,448 Current income tax liabilities 10,029,276 9,028,829 Warrant liabilities 1,039,726 20,082,272 Long-term borrowings, current portion 1,888,708 1,972,371 Other current liabilities, others 87,543 142,796 Total current liabilities 51,161,398 75,311,285 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 3,886,654 4,372,188 Provisions – non-current 37,989 22,013 Deferred income tax liabilities 221,950 42,897 Lease liabilities – non-current 485,201 579,699 Guarantee deposits received 359,788 364,047 Total non-current liabilities 4,991,582 5,380,844 Total liabilities 56,152,980 80,692,129 Equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Share capital Ordinary share 21,407 19,443 Capital surplus Capital surplus 287,234,895 254,585,267 Retained earnings Accumulated deficit (152,797,036) (148,238,729 ) Other equity interest Financial statements translation differences of foreign operations (1,641,888) (55,500 ) Treasury shares (33,206,628) (33,206,628 ) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 99,610,750 73,103,853 Total equity 99,610,750 73,103,853 Significant contingent liabilities and unrecognized contract commitments – – Total liabilities and equity $ 155,763,730 $ 153,795,982

GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Three Months Ended

March 31 Items 2025

(Unaudited) 2024

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed) Revenue $ 18,258,999 $ 8,736,068 Cost of revenue (11,850,617 ) (1,299,438 ) Gross profit 6,408,382 7,436,630 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (330,647 ) (387,838 ) General and administrative expenses (3,458,299 ) (3,122,292 ) Research and development expenses (570,240 ) (846,355 ) Currency exchange losses, net* (4,418,096 ) (6,455,655 ) Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments (1,838,049 ) (8,037,431 ) Other income 46,361 18,544 Other losses, net (8,497 ) (31,191 ) Total operating expenses (10,577,467 ) (18,862,218 ) Operating loss (4,169,085 ) (11,425,588 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Interest income 562,792 173,298 Finance costs (154,992 ) (218,789 ) Total non-operating income (expenses) 407,800 (45,491 ) Loss before income tax (3,761,285 ) (11,471,079 ) Income tax expense (797,022 ) (51,747 ) Loss for the period (4,558,307 ) (11,522,826 ) Other comprehensive loss Components of other comprehensive loss that may not be reclassified to profit or

loss Remeasurement of defined benefit plans – 3,223 Components of other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (1,586,388 ) (1,191,786 ) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (1,586,388 ) (1,188,563 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period (6,144,695 ) (12,711,389 ) Loss per share Basic loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (1.47 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (1.47 ) Weighted average shares of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 19,497,913 7,864,962 Diluted 19,497,913 7,864,962

* During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, net currency exchange losses amounted to $7,188,047 and $6,533,377, respectively, due to devaluation of monetary assets denominated in the Egyptian pound arising from the sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound against the U.S. dollar in March 2024.

GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Three Months Ended

March 31 2025

(Unaudited) 2024

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before tax $ (3,761,285 ) $ (11,471,079 ) Adjustments Adjustments to reconcile loss Expected credit losses 6,110 – Depreciation expenses 153,083 134,665 Amortization expenses 154,387 220,837 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment – (73 ) Share-based payment expenses 271,050 – Share-based compensation expenses 216 (137,558 ) Interest expense 154,992 218,789 Interest income (562,792 ) (173,298 ) Unrealized exchange loss 4,624,595 6,413,610 Losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 1,838,049 8,037,430 Losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss – 19,978 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Changes in operating assets Unbilled receivables (Contract assets) (18,224,234 ) (6,844,922 ) Accounts receivable, net 988,290 1,352,608 Inventories – (946 ) Prepayments 6,743,194 193,630 Other receivables – 9,187 Other current assets 15,707 67,079 Other non-current assets – 24,573 Changes in operating liabilities Contract liabilities (4,750 ) (48,645 ) Accounts payable (3,328,962 ) (1,377,745 ) Other payables (121974 ) (407,626 ) Provisions 38,251 (48,682 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (56,910 ) 73,450 Cash outflow generated from operations (11,072,983 ) (3,744,738 ) Interest received 610,494 170,112 Interest paid (184,878 ) (150,651 ) Tax paid (12,499 ) (15,033 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (10,659,866 ) (3,740,310 )

Three Months Ended

March 31 2025

(Unaudited) 2024

(Unaudited

and

unreviewed) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property and equipment (237,893 ) (104,144 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (54,230 ) (23,859 ) Investment in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss – non-current (1,500,000 ) – Disposal (increase) in financial assets at amortized cost 2,699,420 (3,441 ) Decrease in guarantee deposits 40,942 28,879 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 948,239 (102,565 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from short-term borrowings 8,002,807 7,000,210 Repayments of short-term borrowings (10,270,816 ) (6,172,559 ) Repayments of long-term borrowings (500,531 ) (366,296 ) Principal repayment of lease liabilities (95,268 ) (45,981 ) Proceeds from preferred shares and private warrants 11,499,731 9,650,000 Net cash flows from financing activities 8,635,923 10,065,374 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 190,312 (1,509,558 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (885,392 ) 4,712,941 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 21,699,202 5,306,857 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 20,813,810 $ 10,019,798

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) to Operating loss as per International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Three Months Ended March 31 Items 2025

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed) 2024

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed) (Amount in USD) Operating loss (IFRS) $ (4,169,085 ) $ (11,425,588 ) Add: Exchange loss from currency devaluation 7,188,047 6,533,377 Add: Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments 1,838,049 8,037,430 Adjusted Operating income (Non-IFRS) $ 4,857,011 $ 3,145,219 Add: Depreciation expenses 153,083 134,665 Add: Amortization expenses 154,387 220,837 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $ 5,164,481 $ 3,500,721

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Non-IFRS) to IFRS Net loss

Three Months Ended March 31 Items 2025

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed) 2024

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed) (Amount in USD) Net loss (IFRS) $ (4,558,307) $ (11,522,826 ) Add: Exchange loss from currency devaluation 7,188,047 6,533,377 Add: Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments 1,838,049 8,037,430 Adjusted Net income (Non-IFRS) $ 4,467,789 $ 3,047,981



About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, Gorilla’s ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

