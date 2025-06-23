Evnia Launches the world’s first 27M2N3500UK Circularly Polarized gaming monitor with Natural-Eye Care technology

Evnia 27M2N3500UK

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 June 2025 – In response to the growing convergence of gaming and daily digital lifestyles, Evnia today unveiled it’s the world first Circular Polarizing Esports Monitor –. Designed to deliver unparalleled gaming precision while prioritizing long-term visual health for users of all ages,setting a new benchmark for hybrid performance in gaming, entertainment, and family environments.

Revolutionary Circular Polarizing Technology: Clarity Meets Comfort

At the core of the 27M2N3500UK lies Evnia’s proprietary Circular Polarizing Light Panel, a groundbreaking innovation in display engineering. This technology significantly reduces glare and ambient light interference while enhancing color accuracy and contrast ratios, rendering vivid, lifelike visuals. Unlike conventional panels, the circular polarizing layer minimizes eye strain by diffusing harmful light spectra, allowing extended gaming or productivity sessions without compromising visual comfort.

Unmatched Esports Agility: 300Hz Refresh Rate

Tailored for competitive gamers, the 27M2N3500UK features an ultra-high 300Hz refresh rate, ensuring flawlessly fluid gameplay even in the most dynamic scenarios. By refreshing frames 300 times per second, the monitor eliminates motion blur and input lag, enabling players to react instantaneously to in-game actions. Whether engaging in precision targeting in first-person shooters or executing split-second maneuvers in racing simulations, users gain a tactical advantage, transforming every frame into a decisive opportunity for victory.

Comprehensive Eye Protection: Safeguarding Family Wellness

Recognizing the critical need for eye health in today’s screen-dependent world, Evnia integrates a suite of certified eye-care solutions:

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification: Filters high-energy blue light emissions to mitigate digital eye fatigue and support circadian rhythm regulation.

Flicker-Free Backlighting: Eliminates screen flicker across all brightness levels, reducing the risk of headaches and prolonged visual discomfort.

Adaptive Brightness Control: Automatically adjusts screen illumination to ambient lighting conditions, ensuring optimal viewing comfort.

These features make the monitor ideal for households, enabling children to engage in online learning, entertainment, or casual gaming with reduced risk of eye strain and myopia progression.

A New Standard for Hybrid Excellence

The Evnia 27M2N3500UK transcends traditional gaming monitors by harmonizing esports-grade performance with family-oriented wellness. Its 27-inch display, ergonomic design, and versatile connectivity options cater to diverse needs—from high-stakes tournaments to remote work and educational applications.

Executive Commentary

“The 27M2N3500UK embodies Philips Evnia’s commitment to innovation that serves both passion and responsibility,” said Lidong Yan, the APAC General Manager. “We’re redefining what a monitor can achieve by merging competitive edge with technologies that protect users’ most valuable asset: their vision.”

Availability and Pricing

The Evnia 27M2N3500UK Circular Polarizing Esports Monitor will be available in APAC in June 2025. For product specifications and retail details, visit [Philips monitor website].

Hashtag: #PhilipsMonitors #EVNIA #gamingmonitor #Eports #27M2N3500UK

https://www.philips.com/c-cs/global-country-selector.html

https://www.facebook.com/evniaglobal/?brand_redir=100439512980323

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Philips Evnia

Philips Evnia is revolutionizing the gaming and entertainment experience with its cutting-edge monitor series. Combining sleek aesthetics with innovative technology such as QD OLED and Dynamic Lighting, Evnia delivers unmatched performance with ultra-fast refresh rates, exceptional color accuracy, and breathtaking visuals. Engineered for both professional gamers and creative professionals, Philips Evnia offers a visual experience like no other. Whether you’re seeking precision for competitive play or vivid clarity for content creation, the Evnia monitor series elevates your gaming journey to new heights.