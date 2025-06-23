Launch of ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes on 2 July 2025

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 June 2025 – IX Asia Indexes, the index business arm of IX Capital International Limited, is pleased to announce the official launch of theon 2July 2025, a new extended benchmark solution designed to meet the growing demand for digital asset valuations in local currencies across Asia. Prior to this, in March 2022, IX Asia Indexes introduced 13 USD-denominated ixCrypto Spot Price Indexes, calculated as the average across 10 quarterly selected leading cryptocurrency exchanges to support fund managers’ pricing needs.

This ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes launch marks a major expansion of IX Asia Indexes’ offerings, delivering daily spot-fixed values for five major benchmarks—including the ixCrypto Index, ixBitcoin Index, ixEthereum Index, and the spot price indexes for Bitcoin & Ethereum. (See Appendix 1)

With increasing institutional and retail participation in digital assets across Asia, investors demand for benchmarks that reflect crypto market values in local currencies and at regionally relevant times. The ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack is built precisely to serve that need—helping users to better assess digital asset performance in their domestic market context. By applying official exchange rates published by respective local monetary authorities against the U.S. dollar, the ixCrypto fixing EOD indexes provides a fair and standardized daily mark-to-market reference across 13 currencies, including HKD, JPY, KRW, TWD, VND, INR, IDR, AUD, AED, THB, SGD, EUR, and GBP.

Subscribers can download an Excel datasheet from our website featuring:

Index values for 5 benchmarks in 13 currencies

Applied FX rates with GMT and local timestamps

Multi-sheet tabbed format for efficient use

Our ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack for each currency is scheduled to be computed 15 minutes after the closing of each respective local financial market session for the day, and the downloadable datasheet is promptly updated from 1:15 p.m to 4:15 a.m after midnight in Hong Kong time. We recommend that subscribers retrieve the latest version from our website after each local market close to access the latest ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index datapack. Full details of each of 13 currencies crypto index fixing time can be found in Appendix 2.

This product is ideal for asset managers, data platforms, analysts, and institutions requiring localized, auditable benchmarks for valuation and structuring.

To learn more about the index series, subscription terms, or partnership opportunities, please contact us at our email: enquiry@ix-index.com, our website: www.ix-index.com . Real-time index data can be accessed via Bloomberg terminal with IXCI .

*EOD refers to End-of-Day. See Appendix 2 for EOD times



Appendix 1

The 5 Major Benchmark Indexes List

Index Full Name IX Asia Indexes Official Index Code Bloomberg Code Bloomberg Code (delayed) Nasdaq Code ixCrypto Index IXCI IXCI IXCI2 .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXBI IXCBI IXCBI2 .IXBI ixEthereum Index IXEI IXCEI IXCEI2 .IXEI ixBitcoin Spot Price Index IXBTC IXBTC IXBTC2 — ixEthereum Spot Price Index IXETH IXETH IXETH2 —

Appendix 2

IX Asia ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index Datasheet Update Local Time Schedule

Currency Currency Code Timezone Code Market Closing EOD Time (Local Timezone)* Fixing Time using EOD prices (Local Timezone)** Fixing Time using EOD prices (HKT) Hong Kong Dollars HKD HKT 16:00 16:15 16:15 Japanese Yen JPY JST 15:00 15:15 14:15 Korean Won KRW KST 15:30 15:45 14:45 Taiwan Dollar TWD TST 13:30 13:45 13:45 Vietnamese Dong VND ICT 15:00 15:15 16:15 Indian Rupees INR IST 15:30 15:45 18:15 Indonesian Rupiah IDR WIB 16:00 16:15 17:15 Australian Dollar AUD AUST 16:00 16:15 14:15 UAE Dirham AED GST 15:00 15:15 19:15 Thai Bhat THB ICT 16:30 16:45 17:45 Singapore Dollar SGD SGT 17:00 17:15 17:15 Euro EUR CEST 17:30 17:45 23:45 Great Britain Pound GBP GMT 16:30 16:45 00:45 United States Dollar USD ET 16:00 16:15 04:15

* Market Closing Time refers to the time when the local financial exchange market closes at the end of day trading.

** Fixing Time using EOD prices refers to the time when the crypto fixing EOD index values are calculated and the datapack is updated approximately.

For reference, 15:15 for JPY means that the ixCrypto fixing index values for 5 selected indexes in JPY are calculated based on 15:00 JST EOD prices and then made available into the datapack at 15:15 JST.

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24×7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes has also been named among the 2024 China Brand Innovation Top 100 (Financial Innovation Category) at the Asian Brand Economic Summit (ABEC Beijing 2025). IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.

